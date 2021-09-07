United Capital Veteran Joins FiComm Partners

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Communication veteran Katie Johnson has joined the growing team at FiComm Partners ("FiComm") as President. FiComm, an integrated communications agency specializing in the independent wealth management industry, will also expand the role of Tim Welsh, a minority shareholder in the agency, as a Senior Consultant.

With close to 20 years' experience in the financial services industry, Johnson brings her seasoned, strategic, and outside-the-box thinking to the dynamic team. In her previous role with United Capital as Vice President and Chief of Staff, Johnson worked alongside a team of leaders and innovators, including CEO Joe Duran, leading up to the acquisition by Goldman Sachs in 2019 and the rebrand as Goldman Sachs Personal Financial Management. In her role as President, Johnson will be responsible for FiComm's people and client experiences, providing the strategic oversight and direction for all lines of business, as well as leading the agency's nationwide team of marketing and public relations experts.

"I am very excited and honored to join FiComm Partners and bring my passion for strategic communications and organizational effectiveness to the growing team," said Johnson. "FiComm is known in the independent wealth management industry as a leader and innovator, and I am incredibly aligned with the team's New Skool mindset of authenticity, targeted focus, and measurable results. I look forward to continuing to push the boundaries alongside a phenomenal team."

In addition to Johnson joining the senior leadership team, Tim Welsh is expanding his role with FiComm as a Senior Consultant. Welsh will focus on expanding FiComm's reach in the industry while continuing to build viable business partnerships. Furthermore, Welsh will provide strategic public relations insights and recommendations and leverage his network and experience on behalf of FiComm's clients.

"The evolution we're experiencing within the wealth management industry is significant," said Megan Carpenter, CEO and Co-Founder. "We are finally seeing the industry become more authentic and human, and we are expertly positioned to help our clients drive toward meaningful and positive change in this new environment."

"With our latest leadership additions, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to staying ahead of the industry's PR and marketing needs," said Carpenter. "We are very excited to have Katie join the FiComm team–bringing her years of industry experience, as well as her extensive know how of building scalable businesses, to our exceptional team. Additionally, we are eager to expand Tim's role with FiComm, and look forward to leveraging both of their insights and knowledge for our clients while continuing to build a culture and agency that delivers best-in-class results."

FiComm is a multi-million-dollar business that partners with its clients to create meaningful connections that drive tangible growth. Core specialties include strategic marketing and public relations for leading-edge wealth management businesses, and cohort-based Advisor Education for individual advisors.

"I am very excited about the future of FiComm," said Kirsten Plonner, who will be transitioning from her role of President in the coming months. "FiComm is in great hands with Katie as she brings a fresh perspective to the company and experience that will continue to deliver tangible value to our clients. I will continue to support the success of FiComm far into the future and know that Katie is stepping into a role with an industry leading team behind her."

About FiComm Partners, LLC

Founded in 2012, FiComm Partners is a full-service communication agency specializing in the independent wealth management and financial advice industry. Focused on guiding the modern RIA forward, FiComm partners with clients to drive meaningful business results through strategic marketing, public relations, and advisor education. Leveraging decades of industry expertise, the mission of FiComm is simple—to extend the impact of financial advice by helping advisors, and the platforms who serve them, find their voice, tell their story, and grow better businesses. For more information about FiComm, please visit www.ficommpartners.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube.

