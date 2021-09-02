United Center to Require COVID-19 Vaccination or Negative Test to Attend All Events

CHICAGO, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Center will require all event attendees, including fans at Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks games, to present proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to gain access to the arena.

The decision to implement proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is representative of the continued commitment to providing the best environment for a safe return for all fans and employees. This new entrance process will go into effect for all future events and will remain in place until further notice.

As final NBA and NHL health and safety guidelines have yet to be announced, these protocols are still subject to potential league requirements, and the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks may communicate additional details to their fans as the season approaches.

The United Center has always taken a proactive approach to health and safety protocols using state-of-the-art technology to ensure the safest possible environment for guests. Additional investments have been made to increase air flow within the arena, circulating 100 percent outside air for optimal ventilation and air movement. The arena completes 8.6 full air exchanges of fresh air per hour, which amounts to over 21.5 full air exchanges per event.

The United Center exceeds the recommended industry standards for outside air flow based on the most up-to-date guidelines from the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and referenced by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). ASHRAE guidelines require 8 cubic feet per minute (CFM) of fresh air be provided per person for indoor arenas. At a rate of 19.5 CFM per person, the United Center's fresh air flow is 2.3 times higher than the industry standard and well over recommended requirements for grocery stores, airplanes, airport terminals, bars, restaurants and many other indoor establishments.

Additionally, the United Center has upgraded to MERV-13 air filters throughout the entire arena, which filter out over 90 percent of air particles. Filters are actively maintained and monitored at a frequency that exceeds ASHRAE and CDC guidelines. Air handling units also have UV technology built in, to further treat and clean the air coming into the arena. All systems and protocols have been approved by the Chicago Medical Society's team of infectious disease specialists which places the United Center as the gold standard for arenas and the safest indoor venue in Chicago.

All arena and team employees will be required to follow the same entry process. The United Center continues to update all ongoing health and safety protocols which can be found online at unitedcenter.com/healthandsafety .

