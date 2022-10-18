United Church Homes Chooses Arena Analytics Talent Discovery Solution to Deliver High-Quality Candidates to Hard-to-Fill Positions

Large Nonprofit Senior Living Provider Partners with Arena Analytics to Increase Both Quantity and Quality of Applicant Pool

BALTIMORE, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Analytics , a company that helps people and organizations chart the future of work using sophisticated AI and data analytics, today announced that United Church Homes, a nationally known and respected nonprofit provider of senior living and healthcare services for older adults, has implemented the Arena Analytics Talent Discovery Solution. Talent Discovery deploys optimized recruitment marketing strategies along with actionable, data-driven hiring recommendations to supply high-quality candidate volume where employers need it most.

United Church Homes will implement the Arena Analytics Talent Discovery Solution across multiple locations to aid in the sourcing of quality staff members in various job categories. Using the company's groundbreaking Retention Prediction Model, Talent Discovery:

Targets candidates who are predicted to be retained for each organization's unique needs

Suggests additional positions a candidate may be suited for

Enables candidates to apply to multiple jobs within your organization

"United Church Homes is experiencing significant growth and increased demand for services. To ensure we can meet that demand, we're committed to leveraging innovative technology to enhance our ability to attract, select and retain qualified staff in this challenging workforce environment," said Scott Slutz, United Church Homes VP of Human Resources. "We believe that the partnership with Arena Analytics and incorporating their services will result in positive impacts on staffing and staff retention."

Arena Analytics' in-house sourcing team constantly optimizes a variety of recruitment marketing and outbound sourcing strategies to attract and nurture both active and passive candidates and help fill the top of the funnel. The company deploys its outcome-based predictive analytics tool to match candidates to jobs where they are likely to be retained, and the team nurtures them throughout the process, delivering interview-ready candidates to its Talent Discovery clients. The Arena Analytics team also partners with client organizations to help improve recruitment processes and techniques, resulting in a better candidate experience and faster overall hiring process.

"We're honored to partner with United Church Homes, a mission-driven organization committed to providing quality and affordable housing and healthcare options to older adults for over a century," said Myra Norton, CEO of Arena Analytics. "I am confident that Talent Discovery will help United Church Homes continue to offer the highest level of resident care by finding and prioritizing applicants predicted to succeed in their hardest-to-fill roles."

About Arena Analytics

Arena Analytics helps organizations build more productive and equitable workforces, while empowering individuals to uncover and pursue opportunities where they are likely to thrive. Our technology platform enables our customers to tackle a range of workforce challenges by using AI and predictive analytics to focus on matching candidates with jobs based on outcomes rather than assumptions and outdated, biased assessments. Learn more about Arena Analytics .

About United Church Homes

United Church Homes is a nonprofit provider of managed senior living and affordable housing and 21st largest multisite, nonprofit senior living organization in the U.S. according to the 2021 LeadingAge Ziegler 200 ranking, serving more than 5500 residents in more than 80 owned and managed communities in 14 states and two Native American nations.

