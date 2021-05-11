United Clinical Laboratories Announces Continued Partnership With Broward Sheriff's Office

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Clinical Laboratories is proud to announce our continued partnership with the Broward Sheriff's Office. Over the past year, we have been able to provide testing and care to BSO employees. We are committed to ensuring the safety of those who work tirelessly to protect the citizens of Broward County.

In early 2020 we began our efforts in fighting the coronavirus (sars-cov-2), with the goal of saving lives and preventing the spread of COVID-19. We acted quickly to attain and utilize the most effective testing methods available. To date, across the state of Florida, we have administered over 200,000 COVID tests, resulting in prevention of the spread of COVID while ensuring the safety of families. Through continued innovation, action, and testing; we intend to make a positive impact on our community and help fight for a return to normalcy.

United Clinical Laboratory is a comprehensive lab and testing facility that offers a wide array of services. Since its inception in 2015, United Clinical Laboratories has focused on being an industry leader in testing procedures and efficiency. Our 10,000 square foot facility in West Palm Beach is equipped with state-of-the-art instruments and award-winning staff. From consumer-facing testing to commercial level lab contracts, United Clinical Lab can satisfy the needs of their clients with our impeccable standards and proficiency.

SOURCE United Clinical Laboratory