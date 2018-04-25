UNITED COLLECTIVE Hires Josh Crick To Take On Dual Leadership Role

In his newly created role, Crick will work with the UNITED COLLECTIVE leadership team to deepen digital capabilities and ensure a seamless, digitally-led integration of creative, technology and processes across the collective. Working alongside John Kaminsky as Co-President of CANVAS United, Josh will expand the agency's already strong design and product development offerings into new digital marketing communication services.

With the new hire, UNITED COLLECTIVE strategically furthers its goal of serving as a trusted partner, helping clients drive growth by offering creative ways to connect business with technology to better engage today's technologically-savvy, cross-cultural consumer.

"Josh offers an ethos of innovation and exceptional client-service and we are fortunate to have him," said Gallegos. "I'm impressed by his understanding of both the digital and traditional ad space and his track record of integrating digital innovation for some of the leading agencies and brands. As a digital architect, Josh offers a new creative view on technology and his hands-on leadership will ensure UNITED COLLECTIVE is well-positioned to meet the fast-changing needs of our clients."

Josh brings more than 18 years of experience to UNITED COLLECTIVE having served in leadership roles at world-class creative agencies including Leo Burnett U.S. where he served as Managing Director of Digital Integration. While there, he was responsible for driving agency growth through the integration and commercialization of the agency's expanding digital capabilities and helped innovate new client services. Prior to that, Josh built the digital practice at David&Goliath and supported new business efforts winning Zico Coconut Water, LG Mobile and Jack in the Box. Josh's work with leading brands including Intel, Beats by Dr. Dre, Kelloggs, Proctor & Gamble, KIA and more, has won numerous industry awards including EFFIE, Cyber Lions, One Shows, Pencils and CLIOs. A frequent guest speaker at industry conferences, Josh serves as a digital marketing expert to media, including op-eds for Wall Street Journal, Fast Company and Forbes, and has served as a judge on award programs.

"The industry is undergoing dramatic change which I find exciting," said Crick. "The UNITED COLLECTIVE team shares my enthusiasm in building a more compelling proposition that will attract the world's best brands and talent. It's an amazing time to be part of the group's journey and to help clients meet the needs of today's shifting cultural perspective to find growth. I'm excited to be part of this leading independent, award-winning collective where we have the unique opportunity to deliver what clients are asking for."

About UNITED COLLECTIVE

UNITED COLLECTIVE is a creative communications group with the capability and foresight for the rapidly shifting consumer landscape and the acculturated sensibilities to successfully help brands achieve exponential success. A modern collective of creative, smart, technologically savvy and culturally attuned specialists working independently and in partnership across multiple disciplines, UNITED COLLECTIVE aims to be the most culturally-attuned creative company in the U.S. The group includes creative agency GALLEGOS United, business planning consultancy POLY United, content creation and post production offering LUNA United, digital agency CANVAS United, and public relations firm ROX United. For more information, visit unitedcollective.com.

