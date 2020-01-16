UNITED COLLECTIVE Selected As Creative Agency Of Record For Travelpro

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The communication group UNITED COLLECTIVE today announced it has been selected by Travelpro® , a pioneer in durable and lightweight luggage design, to handle its U.S. advertising efforts. As Travelpro's new agency of record (AOR), UNITED COLLECTIVE will handle overall brand strategy, creative, digital advertising and content production.

Travelpro's appointment of UNITED COLLECTIVE is the result of a competitive review among multiple agencies. The agency was chosen based on its unparalleled ability to reach a broad audience while also addressing the nuances that exist within the diverse market of frequent travelers with the highest expectations.

"We're thrilled to represent Travelpro®, an industry leading brand with a rich heritage rooted in the airline industry, who is dedicated to understanding the needs of its customers and delivering what worldwide travelers need. We look forward to helping Travelpro® reach today's frequent travelers with new and exciting creative in both traditional and digital environments," said John Gallegos, CEO & Founder of UNITED COLLECTIVE.

"At Travelpro® we understand that our growth is dependent upon our ability to connect with today's diverse and savvy travelers," said Valérie Batrice, Senior Director, Consumer Marketing, Travelpro®. "In UNITED COLLECTIVE, we've found a collaborative partner whose creative vision and capabilities in generating bold and engaging content will help lead the brand to success with increased market share."

The UNITED COLLECTIVE is a modern-day agency poised to deliver bespoke and fully integrated programs unique to each client's challenges in a fragmented channel-based landscape. Built with resources that better serve clients' needs and better address the rapidly changing landscape with innovation, integrated specialists and audience engagement in mind, the collective of agencies offers clients one modern-day creative marketing group with multiple doors of entry to seamlessly plug and play from its toolbox and effectively custom curate creatively-driven solutions to drive growth.

Encompassing full-service creative advertising agency GALLEGOS United at the center, business planning consultancy POLY United, content creation and post production offering LUNA United, digital agency CANVAS United and public relations and experiential firm ROX United, UNITED COLLECTIVE was formed to help brands capitalize on today's evolving consumer landscape. Each of the companies within the communications group bring creativity in service to client growth, within their disciplines respectively or as a group. Its diverse and fluid structure allows UNITED COLLECTIVE to deliver culturally resonant programs at a speed that leverages the latest social conversations and trends to ensure relevance and immediate action.

About UNITED COLLECTIVE

UNITED COLLECTIVE is creative communications group with the capability and foresight for the rapidly shifting consumer landscape and the acculturated sensibilities to successfully help brands achieve exponential success. A modern collective of creative, smart, technologically savvy and culturally attuned specialists working independently and in partnership across multiple disciplines, UNITED COLLECTIVE aims to be the most culturally attuned creative company in the U.S. For more information, visit unitedcollective.com.

About Travelpro®

For over 30 years, Travelpro® has prided itself on design innovation and durability in crafting the highest quality luggage for travelers worldwide. Since transforming the ease of modern-day travel with The Original Rollaboard® wheeled luggage, Travelpro® has been the brand of choice for flight crews and frequent travelers. The company is dedicated to building a lifelong relationship with its customers by consistently meeting and exceeding their expectations.

Among other honors received, The Wirecutter, a cutting-edge source known for promoting the 'best gadgets and gear for people in the know', ranked the Travelpro® Platinum® Elite 21" Expandable Carry-On Spinner as the best carry-on bag on the market in 2018. The Travelpro® Platinum® Elite 21" Expandable Carry-On Spinner was again recognized as one of the best carry-on bags on the market by Travel + Leisure in 2019. Finally, Travelpro® Crew™ VersaPack™ Global carry-on spinner was awarded 2019 Gold Editor's Choice by Smarter Travel.

Please visit Travelpro® at www.travelpro.com for a full list of the latest products and retail locations. Follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/travelproproducts; Twitter at https://twitter.com/travelprointl; our blogs at http://travelproluggageblog.com/; and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/travelprointl/.

SOURCE UNITED COLLECTIVE

Related Links

https://www.unitedcollective.com

