United Colors of Benetton is Back

The Pop-Up shop will be a physical monument to the brand's colorful energy and creative DNA. The shop is also a representation of its broad e-commerce offerings. "With the exception of the clothing on display, the Santa Monica Pop-Up will operate without any inventory," says Andrea Rossetto, United Colors of Benetton's U.S. Representative. "Customers will be able to try on and interact with the clothing, but then all purchases will be made through the in-store online portal and shipped directly to the customers' home." This practice will eliminate waste and allow for a seamless brand experience. Executive Chairman Luciano Benetton has also recently noted that, due to strong online sales in recent years, the brand is considering re-opening stores on a more permanent basis in the United States.

Founded in 1965, Benetton is a world industry leader in sustainable fashion and production. Always committed to social causes and reducing the environmental footprint of its activities, the company has implemented responsible and sustainable management of its operations to build a better environment for the fashion community. Most recently, United Colors of Benetton pledged that by 2025, 100% of the cotton used by Benetton will be sustainable: organic, recycled or sourced from Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) farmers.

Additionally, all items will be available through the new U.S. ecommerce platform us.benetton.com. Shipping is free with a purchase of more than $50; free returns and exchanges are also available.

Benetton Group is one of the best-known fashion companies in the world, present in the most important markets with a network of about 5,000 stores. It is a responsible group that plans for the future and lives in the present, with a watchful eye to the environment, to human dignity, and to a society in transformation. The Group has a consolidated identity comprised of color, authentic fashion, quality at democratic prices and passion for its work. These values are reflected in the strong, dynamic personality of the brands United Colors of Benetton and Sisley.

