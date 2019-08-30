United Communications Partners Inc. Shareholder's Newsletter: August 2019

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

_____________________________________________________________________

Tre Kronor Media Stockholm

A letter from the CEO of Tre Kronor Stockholm:

Dear shareholders:

July was a challenging month. Global Gaming´s appeal for retrieving their license was denied so no investment from them in July. In August, it will launch a new Casino Brand, Nano Casino, and we will start to buy media for that brand from September onwards. This will add some revenues but not enough to cover the loss from Ninja Casino. We have taken several actions to save costs and have gotten four of our probationary employees to complete their employment. We are in several pitches at the moment with presentations later in August and September and are chasing new revenues intensively.

One recruitment has been made. New Head of Social Media, Natalie Taguchi, has just joined us, since our former Head of Social Media is moving to Media Plus in Germany.

Media investments are still below our budget and we will not reach the budget threshold for the year. The overall media investments in Sweden are also slightly down (-2.0%) YTD. Channels with the most positive development YTD are Online Video (+16.7%), OOH (+8.7%), SEM (+8.3%) and Social Media (+6.9%). Print media investments are decreasing the most (-18.8%) compared to the same period last year.

Best rgds,

Håkan Jerner

CEO Tre Kronor Media

_____________________________________________________________________

Tre Kronor Media Denmark

Since the last Shareholder's Letter we have had the summer holiday period with low business activity in the market. We have now picked up where we left off and continue to work intensively with our new business strategy.

We aim to be able to present a new client for the next Shareholder's Letter.

_____________________________________________________________________

Tre Kronor Media Gothenburg

According to Håkan Jerner, CEO Tre Kronor Media, a new client was landed: Stihl, a supplier of gardening tools.

_____________________________________________________________________

Local Planet – Sweden

With the summer vacation coming to an end, we expect to see business picking up again. We aim to continue the discussions with new leads that we started before the summer.

_____________________________________________________________________

Local Planet International

We have launched the new Network Executive Leadership Team, designed to address the most important operational challenges and requirements.

New business, talent, products, services tools and marketing. All will be on the table to discuss in September.

_____________________________________________________________________

