United Communications Partners Inc. Shareholder's Newsletter: December 2019

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Dear Shareholders,

December has been intensive. This year's Christmas has many public holidays, which means market activities have had to be planned longer on beforehand to enable our employees to enjoy a longer Christmas holiday.

We have closed many new contracts this year and have quotes out that we are awaiting sign-off. Year 2019 has been a challenging year, but also a year when we have edged and developed our service portfolio and capabilities. We confidently look forward to 2020.

At the UCP board meeting December 19, 2019, the share structure and plans for 2020 were discussed. The BoD decided to recommend the Shareholders to take measures to decrease the number of outstanding shares. The BoD also decided to call an extra shareholders meeting in February 2020.

Newsletters in 2020

In 2020 we will issue quarterly Shareholder's Newsletters – January, April, July and October. In addition, we will of course issue Press releases or extra Shareholders Newsletters when we have concrete news affecting the Company.

On behalf of myself, the Board of Directors and other partners, I want to thank all shareholders for your interest in and continued support of UCP. We wish you and your families Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Niclas Fröberg

About United Communications Partners

United Communications Partners (UCP) is a leading Nordic Region communication's group listed on the OTC Markets under the symbol UCPA. We are comprised of award winning innovative full-service media agencies located in the Nordics. With the client's needs always top of mind, UCP's mission is to grow our client's business exponentially, utilizing cautious strategy, smart client development and expert advice. The core of our expertise exists within our pioneering performance-based marketing, advanced digital capabilities, prominent business expansion success and creative deal structuring for our clients. For more information please visit our website: www.ucpworld.com

Questions/Comments:

United Communications Partners

email: info.ucp@ucpworld.com

SOURCE United Communications Partners Inc.