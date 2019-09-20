United Communications Partners Inc. Shareholder's Newsletter: September 2019

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Dear Shareholders,

It is time for our Shareholder's Newsletter for September!

This time we are doing it another way than as done in the past. Instead of the agency's leaders individually informing you, I have decided as one of the largest shareholders and CEO of UCP, to inform you on behalf of our agencies.

The period August-October is intensive with many meetings with clients to discuss the plans for Fall 2019. We have had initial dialogues about strategies, plans and budget levels for 2020 and that is ongoing. It is also an intense pitch period which presents opportunities to win new business and sometimes to lose existing ones. In our industry, clients from time to time for different reasons decide to review their current agencies. This is normal business practice which we deal with monthly.

We have many important issues on our current agenda. In the short term, we need to improve cost control and decrease our costs of our operations to be less vulnerable in the future in case of customer losses. Simultaneously we need to do long term strategic investments building the Company's strength, securing future growth and profitability. In year 2018, we opened an office in Gothenburg, which was a strategic decision. The Gothenburg entity is part of our loss in the Q2 report but will turn into profitability in 2020. We also have future decisions on how to act in the Norwegian market during 2020. Today, we collaborate with our Norwegian former partners Insight AS without any form of ownership. We see that investments there will be required in 2020 to create a strong Scandinavian offering for our customers. We will come back to this in later newsletters.

The Local Planet International ("LPI") network is continuing to grow with more partners and agencies and now can serve clients in most markets all over the world. LPI has been part of a couple of global pitches but unfortunately fallen on the finish line. LPI planet has won many clients for specific regions and local markets but the first global assignment is awaiting. LPI has therefore recently decided to appoint a new executive management group that will address practical questions on how to strengthen our offering and, above all, processes and methodology for future pitches. LPI is a long-term, strategic investment that today costs us about $50,000 a year. We are sure it will give us returns over time as we grow stronger.

During the autumn there is also strategic work underway in Tre Kronor Media. We are reviewing the offerings and position for the next few years, including how to handle the rapid development of programmatic, AI and automation. Tre Kronor Media is one of Sweden's best media agencies, but it requires continuous development to maintain this position.

In other news, Tre Kronor Media was certified again as a Great Place to Work for the second year in September, with the highest grades. A fantastic effort of the organization in Sweden, which I am very proud of. We live in an industry based on knowledge, understanding, skills and creativity, and it is vital to attract the best people to be competitive which makes it key to our business to offer our staff a great place to work.

Currently, we are awaiting the results of a couple of pitches that we have participated in the last months and will share the outcome with you as soon as we know, in a separate press release or in next months' upcoming Newsletter. All agencies are continuing to work intensively with new business pitches, with many meetings and presentations. We feel confident that we shall have more new clients before year-end.

On behalf of myself, the Board of Directors and other partners, I want to thank all shareholders for your interest in and continued support of UCP.

Niclas Fröberg,

