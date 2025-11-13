United Community Climbs 32 Spots on American Banker's 2025 Best Banks to Work For List

Ranked No. 50 and one of only four banks with over $25 billion in assets recognized for outstanding workplace culture

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Community has climbed 32 spots—from No. 82 to No. 50—on American Banker's Best Banks to Work For List, marking its ninth consecutive year of recognition. American Banker partners with Best Companies Group to identify banks that excel at creating positive and supportive workplaces for employees.

The Newland, NC team stands outside the newly constructed United Community branch, rebuilt after damage from Hurricane Helene.

This year, 90 banks earned a spot in the ranking of Best Banks to Work For, based on an anonymous employee survey and a thorough review of the benefits and perks offered. The survey and awards program is designed to identify and honor banks with the best cultures for helping employees thrive.

United Community was one of only four banks with over $25 billion in assets to be included on the list, underscoring the company's ability to maintain a strong and supportive culture while continuing to grow.

"The banks recognized as Best Banks to Work For are institutions employees want to join and stay," said Chana Schoenberger, editor-in-chief of American Banker. "They understand how to give workers reasons to find purpose in their jobs."

"It takes great people to make a great company," said Lynn Harton, United Community chairman and chief executive officer. "Earning this recognition – for the ninth year in a row – reflects on the strength of our leaders throughout the company. They are the reason we have a culture of collaboration, growth and genuine commitment to serving our customers and communities. I'm proud of our team for making United not only a great bank, but also a great place to build a career."

"Our goal has always been to create an environment where team members feel supported, connected and inspired to do their best work," said Holly Berry, chief human resources officer at United Community. "This recognition reflects the care, opportunity and sense of belonging that defines our workplace and celebrates the incredible people who make United such a special place to work."

Determining the Best Banks to Work For involved a two-step process. The first consisted of evaluating each participating bank's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second consisted of employee surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the final ranking.

To be considered for participation, banks had to have at least 50 employees working in the U.S. and been in business for a minimum of one year. Best Companies Group managed the registration and survey process and also analyzed the data to determine the final ranking.

For more information on the Best Banks to Work For program, visit www.BestBankstoWorkfor.com.

About United Community

United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 U.S. financial institution committed to building stronger communities and improving the financial health and well-being of its customers. United Community offers a full range of banking, mortgage and wealth management services. As of September 30, 2025, United Community Banks, Inc. had $28.1 billion in assets and operated 199 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company also manages a nationally recognized SBA lending franchise and a national equipment finance subsidiary, extending its reach to businesses across the country. United is an 11-time winner of J.D. Power's award for highest customer satisfaction among consumer banks in the Southeast and was named the most trusted bank in the region in 2025. The company has also been recognized nine consecutive years by American Banker as one of the "Best Banks to Work For." In commercial banking, United earned five 2025 Greenwich Best Brand awards, including national honors for middle market satisfaction. Forbes has consistently named United among the World's Best and America's Best Banks. Learn more at ucbi.com.

About American Banker

American Banker empowers banking professionals with unique analysis and insight into the ideas transforming their business and industry. Across its journalism, events, research and benchmarking, it helps drive the way forward through the complexity of business innovation, retail and commercial disruption, technology, regulation and reform. With a banking community 850k strong, American Banker's content connects leaders online, in person and in print every day.

About Best Companies Group

Since 2004, Best Companies Group has specialized in identifying and recognizing great employers to work for. We are an independent research firm that ranks companies based on our established research methodology. Our surveys provide actionable, hard-to-obtain data that companies use to improve employee recruitment and retention.

