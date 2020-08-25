United Conveyor Corporation Celebrates 100th Anniversary By Giving Back to Local Community

WAUKEGAN, Ill., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Conveyor Corporation (UCC), one of the nation's oldest and largest Material Handling and Environmental Solutions provider for power generation, celebrated its 100th anniversary August 18th, 2020.

For a century, UCC has been committed to servicing utility and heavy industrial Customers, offering state-of-the-art technologies in mission-critical applications. With a distinguished history, UCC is a pioneer for best-in-class performance, ingenuity, and efficiency, that solves complex environmental and material handling challenges utility providers face.

UCC hosted an outdoor Centennial Celebration on August 18th to reflect on its past and acknowledge the dedication and commitment of its employees. A ceremonial proclamation was also presented to United Conveyor Corporation by Mayor Sam Cunningham of Waukegan, IL, marking August 18th as "UCC Day".

Andrew Warrington, President, reflected on the company's rich history by saying, "United Conveyor Corporation has a proud history of driving innovation and creating sustainable solutions for our customers. Customer Satisfaction is a core value of UCCs and is part of the fabric that makes up our company. It is due to the dedication of our employees who live out that core value that we can celebrate 100 years in business today."

To honor the 100th anniversary, UCC is giving back to the community. Each of the company's global offices will donate to various local charitable organizations. UCC's corporate office is donating school supplies through the Lake County United Way for local children in need.

"We did not anticipate celebrating our centennial anniversary while socially distancing amidst a pandemic; however, as we acknowledge this significant milestone, we felt it important to give back to local organizations whose services have been impacted by the coronavirus," says Andrew Warrington. "We eagerly look forward to the day that we can celebrate in person with all of our employees, customers and business associates worldwide."

United Conveyor Corporation (UCC) is a global leader in environmental solutions for material handling and pollution control technologies in power generation. Since 1920, UCC has been committed to the design, supply, construction, and maintenance of world-class hydraulic, pneumatic and mechanical conveyor systems precisely engineered to better serve utility providers. UCC maintains a robust team of research & development engineers, designers, and supply chain personnel to ensure the highest degree of performance, quality and timely delivery of manufactured components and replacement parts. The company offers a global network of sales and service representatives serving customers and installations spanning six continents. For more information, please contact UCC at 847-473-5900.

