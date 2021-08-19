United Customers Can Now Access 3,000 COVID Testing Locations at Albertson Companies and Walmart Through Airline's Mobile App and Website

United remains the only airline that gives customers destination-specific travel requirements and the ability to upload country-specific required forms, testing results and vaccination records, all within the United App and on United.com . To date, nearly 3.3 million vaccination records, test results and destination entry forms have been submitted through United's online platforms.

"United continues to deliver solutions that make it simple for customers to understand and meet all testing and vaccination requirements directly through our award-winning digital channels," said Linda Jojo, United's executive vice president for technology and Chief Digital Officer. "As more Americans resume international travel, this enhancement to our mobile app and website will give our customers confidence and peace-of mind knowing they have access to all of the information and services they need right in the palm of their hand or on their laptop."

Through United's Travel Ready Center, customers can view a list of localized, eligible COVID testing locations, now including select Albertsons Companies and Walmart locations, as well as additional popular drug store, pharmacy chains, and local healthcare providers across the country. Customers can then select their preferred location and schedule an appointment directly through United's website and mobile app. Once the test is reviewed, customers will see a status indicator informing them that they are "travel-ready" and can receive their mobile boarding pass. The airline plans to continue to expand its offering, including adding international testing sites for customers flying to the U.S. This process was designed with privacy in mind so that limited personal data is involved.

"At Albertsons Companies, we are always seeking convenient solutions for our customers, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our partnership with United Airlines, to provide access to pre-travel COVID testing, is just another example of this intent," said Omer Gajial, Albertsons Companies SVP of Pharmacy and Health. "With our integrated testing solution, our customers can easily schedule their COVID-19 test at one of our convenient store locations, and results are seamlessly and confidentially delivered to United Airlines."

"Our TrustAssure™ platform was engineered to deliver a compliant, clinically sound, state of the art solution that leverages interoperability to thousands of COVID testing locations around the world," said Joseph Gonzalez, Chief Strategy Officer for CLX Health. "The domestic expansion of our TrustAssure network of premier national retail partners supporting COVID-19 testing, including Albertsons and Walmart locations in the United States, will provide travelers a multitude of choices virtually anywhere in the country to help them meet their travel requirements."

"Together with United, Albertsons and Walmart, we innovated at speed and scale to help implement a solution for United's customers, creating a system designed to give them greater support and confidence to navigate the new complexities introduced as a result of COVID-19," said Emily Weiss, global lead of Accenture's Travel industry group. "We are proud to help with this effort and provide a solution to make meeting travel requirements easier for customers as they continue to resume flying domestically and internationally."

Today's news is the latest initiative the airline has introduced in recent months to make travel easier for customers who need proof of a negative COVID-19 test. United was the first to set up an easy way for international travelers to bring a CDC-approved test with them, self-administer while abroad, and return home through an innovative collaboration with Abbott. United was also the first airline to offer COVID-19 tests to customers traveling from San Francisco to Hawaii, and the first to launch a free transatlantic COVID-19 testing pilot program for customers traveling from Newark to London.

