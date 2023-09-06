United Defense Tactical Announces First Franchisees to Enter Los Angeles County

Fresh Reality Based Firearms Training Concept Officially Enters Greater Los Angeles County

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Defense Tactical , the first-of-its-kind firearms and self-defense training center, has announced that its first franchisee-owned and operated location in Los Angeles County will be co-owned by Los Angeles-based entrepreneurs Elyas and Stephanie Peshtaz.

With 4 franchises already awarded throughout California and Las Vegas, Nevada, United Defense Tactical is looking for more single and multi-unit franchisees in Los Angeles County as dedicated as Elyas and Stephanie who want to equip the local community with the skills and strategies needed to defuse hostile situations and keep themselves and each other safe.

The married couple are both powerhouses in a multitude of industries, with combined expertise in everything from digital advertising, data science, beauty and fashion, all the way to motorsports, healthcare and sports.

It was a lucky break from what could've been a robbery-gone-wrong that first inspired Elyas and Stephanie to join United Defense Tactical—not as franchise owners, but as customers ready and willing to be trained.

"In 2021, we were victims of a random physical assault on our way to Stephanie's birthday dinner. Luckily, our children were not with us and we were not badly injured in the assault, but it opened our eyes to how unprepared we were to handle the situation," said Elyas Peshtaz. "Our world is changing and the places that we once considered safe are not as safe as we once thought. More importantly than our own safety, we wanted to feel like we could protect our children in the case of a dangerous situation. We are constantly hearing stories about encounters like this, and it is a real threat which unfortunately most are unprepared for."

Elyas and Stephanie fell in love with the educational structure and unique components offered by the brand, and decided to use their business expertise and resources to bring these life-saving skills to more local communities.

"Before receiving my concealed carry permit, it was important for me to have the right training, confidence and mental awareness. Carrying is a big responsibility and I urge anyone investing in firearms or personal safety to train in a consistent matter," Elyas said. "Going to the gun range and shooting at paper targets is not the same as the million scenarios that could happen within seconds all around you. This is where UDT changed my life personally."

While Elyas and Stephanie are eagerly awaiting the grand opening of their location anticipated for Winter 2023, the power couple is already planning on becoming multi-unit franchisees to provide even more families with safe, secure, inclusive and educational self-defense training.

"We saw the value UDT brought to our family through physical training, education, de-escalation training and mental preparedness," said Stephanie Peshtaz. "We felt that more families could benefit from this training. Things can happen in mere seconds, and people need to be prepared. You are your own biggest advocate."

"Elyas and Stephanie are the epitome of what it means to be a part of the United Defense Tactical family as a franchisee. They have the skills, the passion and the entrepreneurial spirit to bring so much education and awareness to L.A County," Wes Fox, CEO and founder of United Defense Tactical, said. "I hope that future franchisees and aspiring business owners are inspired by Elyas and Stephanie's story to take community safety into their own hands."

Franchisees will gain access to world-class curriculum, proprietary technology, comprehensive training, and guidance from leaders backed by decades of franchising excellence with protected territory rights, marketing support, operational guidance, technical support and preferred partner networks. The estimated investment required to open a United Defense Tactical franchise is between $250,000 to $500,000. To learn more about United Defense Tactical, or if interested in a franchise opportunity, please visit https://uniteddefensetactical.com/

About United Defense Tactical

With our flagship facility founded four years ago and franchising since 2023, United Defense Tactical is a first-of-its-kind self-defense training center actively bringing safety and protection to communities, families, businesses, and individuals. United Defense Tactical provides the knowledge, confidence and skills to appropriately assess, de-escalate and respond to real-world threats. For more information, please visit https://uniteddefensetactical.com/

