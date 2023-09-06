United Defense Tactical Announces First Franchisees to Enter Los Angeles County

News provided by

United Defense Tactical

06 Sep, 2023, 11:27 ET

Fresh Reality Based Firearms Training Concept Officially Enters Greater Los Angeles County

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Defense Tactical, the first-of-its-kind firearms and self-defense training center, has announced that its first franchisee-owned and operated location in Los Angeles County will be co-owned by Los Angeles-based entrepreneurs Elyas and Stephanie Peshtaz.

With 4 franchises already awarded throughout California and Las Vegas, Nevada, United Defense Tactical is looking for more single and multi-unit franchisees in Los Angeles County as dedicated as Elyas and Stephanie who want to equip the local community with the skills and strategies needed to defuse hostile situations and keep themselves and each other safe.

The married couple are both powerhouses in a multitude of industries, with combined expertise in everything from digital advertising, data science, beauty and fashion, all the way to motorsports, healthcare and sports.

It was a lucky break from what could've been a robbery-gone-wrong that first inspired Elyas and Stephanie to join United Defense Tactical—not as franchise owners, but as customers ready and willing to be trained.

"In 2021, we were victims of a random physical assault on our way to Stephanie's birthday dinner. Luckily, our children were not with us and we were not badly injured in the assault, but it opened our eyes to how unprepared we were to handle the situation," said Elyas Peshtaz. "Our world is changing and the places that we once considered safe are not as safe as we once thought. More importantly than our own safety, we wanted to feel like we could protect our children in the case of a dangerous situation.  We are constantly hearing stories about encounters like this, and it is a real threat which unfortunately most are unprepared for."

Elyas and Stephanie fell in love with the educational structure and unique components offered by the brand, and decided to use their business expertise and resources to bring these life-saving skills to more local communities.

"Before receiving my concealed carry permit, it was important for me to have the right training, confidence and mental awareness. Carrying is a big responsibility and I urge anyone investing in firearms or personal safety to train in a consistent matter," Elyas said. "Going to the gun range and shooting at paper targets is not the same as the million scenarios that could happen within seconds all around you. This is where UDT changed my life personally."

While Elyas and Stephanie are eagerly awaiting the grand opening of their location anticipated for Winter 2023, the power couple is already planning on becoming multi-unit franchisees to provide even more families with safe, secure, inclusive and educational self-defense training.

"We saw the value UDT brought to our family through physical training, education, de-escalation training and mental preparedness," said Stephanie Peshtaz. "We felt that more families could benefit from this training. Things can happen in mere seconds, and people need to be prepared. You are your own biggest advocate."

With 4 franchises already awarded throughout California and Las Vegas, Nevada, United Defense Tactical is looking for more single and multi-unit franchisees in Los Angeles County as dedicated as the Peshtaz family who want to equip the local community with the skills to keep themselves and each other safe.

"Elyas and Stephanie are the epitome of what it means to be a part of the United Defense Tactical family as a franchisee. They have the skills, the passion and the entrepreneurial spirit to bring so much education and awareness to L.A County," Wes Fox, CEO and founder of United Defense Tactical, said. "I hope that future franchisees and aspiring business owners are inspired by Elyas and Stephanie's story to take community safety into their own hands."

Franchisees will gain access to world-class curriculum, proprietary technology, comprehensive training, and guidance from leaders backed by decades of franchising excellence with protected territory rights, marketing support, operational guidance, technical support and preferred partner networks. The estimated investment required to open a United Defense Tactical franchise is between $250,000 to $500,000. To learn more about United Defense Tactical, or if interested in a franchise opportunity, please visit https://uniteddefensetactical.com/

About United Defense Tactical
With our flagship facility founded four years ago and franchising since 2023, United Defense Tactical is a first-of-its-kind self-defense training center actively bringing safety and protection to communities, families, businesses, and individuals. United Defense Tactical provides the knowledge, confidence and skills to appropriately assess, de-escalate and respond to real-world threats. For more information, please visit https://uniteddefensetactical.com/

Contact: Maddy Reda, Franchise Elevator (847-945-1300 Ext. 255) | [email protected]  

SOURCE United Defense Tactical

Also from this source

United Defense Tactical Eyes National Expansion through Franchising

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.