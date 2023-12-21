United Dental Corporation Announces Senior Leadership Promotions

MIAMI, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Dental Corporation ("UDC"), a rapidly growing Dental Service Organization (DSO), announced the appointment of Elise Nussbaumer as Chief Operating Officer and Lynne Buckley as Controller, both effective January 1, 2024.  Lynne currently serves as UDC's Assistant Controller and will expand her responsibilities to coincide with her wealth of accounting experience in both established and emerging growth companies.  Prior to joining UDC, Lynne served as Controller of American Orthopedic Partners, a sponsor-backed consolidator of orthopedic practices.  Lynne's experience also encompasses accounting leadership roles at healthcare and multisite companies including HCA Healthcare and Walmart.

"Lynne has been a vital member of UDC since joining in 2022, with an unrivaled level of integrity, work ethic, and thoughtfulness," said Amit Chokshi, President of UDC.  "With minimal support, Lynne has either led or significantly contributed to UDC's most critical workstreams.  Lynne routinely extends a helping hand across the organization, willing to lend her knowledge and time to drive projects forward."

Elise currently serves as UDC's Vice President of Operations and has 25 years of experience across multiple facets of the dental industry.  In addition to her practice experience, Elise has held senior roles at dental consulting firms and DSOs, directly responsible for growth initiatives, integration of practices, and learning and development programs.  Prior to joining UDC, Elise served as M&A Project Manager and Director of Learning & Development at D4C Dental Brands.

"Elise has been at the forefront of UDC's most transformative initiatives," said Amit Chokshi, President of UDC.  "Since joining in February 2023, Elise immediately improved UDC's operational due diligence, spearheaded the research and transition of our patient management systems to CareStack, developed a video-based learning and development program set to launch in January, expanded the depth and scope of our vendor relationships, and instilled a data-oriented culture within our practice operations."

"Lynne and Elise have helped establish a solid foundation for UDC to grow from.  The organization is excited to recognize their contributions and invest in the infrastructure and personnel to further support their initiatives.  Aside from their work ethic and competency, Elise and Lynne have quickly become trusted partners, collaborators, and sounding boards for our doctors and practice teammates.  It's been incredibly rewarding to observe their relationships develop and grow from a base of mutual respect and collaboration."

About UDC

UDC is a rapidly growing DSO exclusively partnering with growth-oriented, entrepreneurial dentists producing $2MM to $5MM in annual collections typically from a single location.  The Company provides an attractive, multi-tiered exit and succession platform for its target audience, which is largely underserved by the broader DSO/DPO market.  UDC supports dentists by providing capital, growth expertise, advanced data and analytics, technology, marketing, procurement, human resources, legal, insightful financial reporting, and accounting services. Visit us at www.udc.dental

