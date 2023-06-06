United Dental Corporation Expands Presence in California

MIAMI, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Dental Corporation ("UDC"), a rapidly growing Dental Partnership Organization (DPO), announced its third acquisition tranche. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. UDC's latest partnership expands its existing presence in California and represents the twelfth practice acquisition since commencing its acquisition strategy in October 2022.

About UDC
UDC is a rapidly growing DPO exclusively partnering with growth-oriented, entrepreneurial dentists producing $2MM to $5MM in annual collections typically from a single location. The Company provides an attractive, multi-tiered exit and succession platform for its target audience, which is largely underserved by the broader DSO/DPO market. UDC supports dentists by providing capital, growth expertise, advanced data and analytics, technology, marketing, procurement, human resources, legal, insightful financial reporting, and accounting services. Visit us at www.udc.dental

