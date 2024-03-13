United Dental Corporation Expands Presence to Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Dental Corporation ("UDC"), a rapidly growing Dental Service Organization (DSO), announced the acquisition of Nashville, TN-based Gorham and Ammarell Dentistry, marking its first acquisition in Tennessee. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. UDC's latest acquisition represents the fourteenth practice acquisition since commencing its acquisition strategy in October 2022.

UDC's M&A Associate, Scott Mirenberg, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "The addition of Gorham and Ammarell Dentistry aligns seamlessly with our mission to elevate established, private dental practices in vibrant and rapidly growing markets like Nashville. We are excited to welcome Dr. Gorham and Dr. Ammarell, who are both highly respected members of the Nashville dental community, and their esteemed team into the UDC family. This strategic partnership enhances our commitment to Nashville, the home of UDC's finance & accounting function, but also further complements our investment in exceptional dentistry in other attractive metros like Atlanta, GA."

Dr. Matt Gorham III, D.D.S., a founder of Gorham and Ammarell Dentistry, said, "The decision to join forces with UDC was based on their commitment to maintaining the traditions of our practice while investing in our practice staff and providing much needed support in areas such as recruiting. I am confident that this partnership will allow us to better serve our community, and I look forward to the exciting developments ahead." Dr. Robert Ammarell, D.D.S. stated, "By aligning with UDC, our way of practicing dentistry was acknowledged and valued. I look forward to the future with their ability to help in HR, staffing, and other insurance changes as needed."

Triumphant Transition Partners represented Gorham & Ammarell in their practice affiliation with UDC. Founder & CEO Nate Thompson said, "This has been one of our favorite transitions to be advisors for. We entertained over a dozen offers for this storied and prominent practice in the heart of Nashville. The process went seamlessly, and it is an ideal "marriage" between our clients and United Dental Corporation. This storied and 50-year+ dental practice that the Gorhams have built will now be ensured to carry on its legacy for the long haul. The process with the UDC team was a great experience."

About UDC

UDC is a rapidly growing DSO exclusively partnering with growth-oriented, entrepreneurial dentists producing $2MM to $5MM in annual collections from a single location. The Company adheres to a Private Practice at Scale philosophy, seeking out practices with a blend of fee for service and payor revenue streams with the goal of maximizing patient outcomes under a practice environment that preserves clinical autonomy. UDC supports dentists with accounting and financial reporting, payroll, recruiting, technology, compliance, growth strategies, advanced data and analytics, and procurement. Visit us at www.udc.dental.

About Triumphant Transition Partners

Triumphant Transition Partners is a full-service, sell-side advisory firm specializing in healthcare. TTP has over 50+ years of combined healthcare experience and vast marketplace knowledge with clients nationwide. Visit us at www.triumphanttransitionpartners.com.

