United Digestive Announces Partnership with Gastro MD and Gastroenterology of Greater Orlando to Expand GI Care Across Tampa, the Greater Orlando Area, and Daytona

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Digestive, one of the nation's largest gastroenterology- focused provider platforms in the Southeast, announces a new partnership with Gastro MD and Gastroenterology of Greater Orlando, effective October 3, 2025. This milestone significantly expands United Digestive's footprint in Florida, reinforcing the company's position as a leading digestive health platform in the state and region.

Together, Gastro MD and Gastroenterology of Greater Orlando currently serve patients across six clinics and two ambulatory surgical centers in Tampa, the greater Orlando area, and Daytona. Through this partnership, United Digestive adds 32 providers to its growing world-class network.

"In Gastro MD and Gastroenterology of Greater Orlando, we have found ideal partners who share our commitments to innovation, clinical excellence, patient-centered care, and expanding access to high-quality digestive health services," said Neal C. Patel, MD, Chief Executive Officer of United Digestive. "We are thrilled to welcome these talented healthcare providers to United Digestive."

Gastro MD and Gastroenterology of Greater Orlando will continue to operate under their existing brands and build on their successful history of providing comprehensive gastrointestinal care with an emphasis on long-term patient health and outcomes. The partnership with United Digestive will support a physician-led, integrated approach to care across the region, provide advanced practice infrastructure, and significantly reduce administrative burden.

"Joining United Digestive marks an exciting new chapter for our patients and our practice," said Vishal Gupta, MD, of Gastro MD. "This partnership allows us to remain physician-led while benefiting from the administrative support resources, ancillary service lines, and access to innovation from a larger organization."

To learn more about United Digestive and its award-winning providers and practices, visit UnitedDigestive.com . To learn more about Gastro MD and Gastroenterology of Greater Orlando, visit Gastro-md.com .

About United Digestive

United Digestive is a leading physician practice management organization serving GI physicians and gastroenterology practices across the Southeast. Practices that are part of United Digestive benefit from advanced infrastructure and operational insights, along with investments in regional growth. Physician Partners enjoy a dyad leadership model with reduced administrative burden and local support to provide the highest-quality patient care. United Digestive is growing at a rapid pace, with 66 clinics, 24 ASCs, and more than 230 providers practicing in four states – Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

