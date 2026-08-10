United Education Institute Highlights Adult Career Opportunities During Back-to-School Season

ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As parents across Georgia pack school supplies and set early alarms for their children, United Education Institute is reminding adults that back-to-school season is an opportunity for personal and professional growth. Through campuses in Morrow and Stone Mountain, UEI provides hands-on career training programs that prepare adult learners for new careers in as few as 10 months.

Taylor Payne, an Electrician Technician student at UEI Morrow and winner of the institution's Be the Change Scholarship, made the transition to skilled trades after being laid off from an I.T. job when her employer adopted AI tools.

"UEI has been an amazing experience for me," Payne said. "The instructors are fantastic. They really go out of their way to help students."

The supportive campus environment helps adult learners overcome initial hesitations and build long term confidence. Ki'aira Staples, an Electrician Technician graduate from UEI Stone Mountain, said the community on campus was central to her success.

"I don't think I would be the person I am now if I didn't come into contact with so many people from so many walks of life at UEI," Staples said. "Being at UEI allowed me to know there were people who would support me."

For Alicia Vernon, a Medical Assistant graduate from UEI Stone Mountain, returning to school was a way to continue serving others after returning home from a military deployment with the Army National Guard.

"I've always wanted to do something in the medical field," Vernon said. "Being able to help people and make them feel better, it brings me joy."

"Stories like these show how a layoff, a homecoming or simply the start of a new school year can be the push adults need to invest in themselves," said UEI Spokesperson Joseph Cockrell. "We invite you to come and see all that UEI has to offer."

UEI will host open house events at all campus locations on August 12 and 13, from 9 a.m. to noon and 4 to 7 p.m., giving prospective students the chance to tour campus labs and meet directly with admissions representatives. Those interested can RSVP at UEI.edu.

UEI offers flexible hybrid scheduling and hands-on lab training designed to accommodate students balancing work, family and education. UEI's Georgia campuses are in Morrow and Stone Mountain, offering programs including Automotive Technician, Dental Assistant, Electrician Technician, Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Insurance Coding, and Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC).

Media Contact:

Joseph Cockrell

949.812.7749

[email protected]

SOURCE United Education Institute