United Education Institute in Houston Hosts Ceremonial Grand Opening

HOUSTON, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Education Institute (UEI) officially marked its arrival in Houston on April 30th with a grand opening ceremony that drew unprecedented support from the City of Houston, Harris County, and the State of Texas. The event celebrated UEI's commitment to providing essential career training and its role in the ongoing revitalization of the Southwest Houston corridor.

UEI Houston Ribbon Cutting

The ceremony was highlighted by remarks from Houston City Councilmember Edward Pollard (District J), who presented UEI with a personalized City of Houston Certificate of Recognition. Councilmember Pollard emphasized the strategic importance of the new campus to the local economy.

"This campus adds to the transformation of a corridor we've prioritized," said Councilmember Pollard. "You showed up in this community. This community needs you. Thank you for investing in our community."

Representing the county level, Harris County Senior Director Candice S. Young attended on behalf of County Commissioner Lesley Briones, who presented a Harris County Certificate of Recognition. Ms. Young added a personal touch to the proceedings, sharing that her own niece dreams of becoming a Medical Assistant, a reminder of the tangible impact vocational education has on local families.

UEI's expansion also received high-level recognition from the Texas State Legislature. The campus was honored with a Texas Senate Resolution from Senator Borris Miles and a Certificate of Special Recognition from State Representative Hubert Vo, both of whom lauded UEI's dedication to community development and workforce readiness.

"Working for the first time with the Texas Senate, the Texas House of Representatives, and the City of Houston, it was rewarding to see United Education Institute supported from every level of government," said Dr. Shalisa Powell, UEI Houston Campus President. "These honors are a testament to our shared mission of empowering students and strengthening the Houston workforce."

All official certificates and resolutions are now prominently displayed in the UEI Houston campus lobby, serving as a permanent reminder of the school's ties to the community it serves.

"We want to thank everyone who participated in the grand opening event, either through attending or providing recognition," Dr. Powell said. "We aren't just opening a school; we are joining a movement in the community to provide a direct path to meaningful careers."

UEI is an accredited institution that offers a range of vocational and skilled trade programs to help students earn a diploma and get started in a new career in as few as 10 months. In addition to career-focused education, UEI Houston provides students with extensive support services, including career advising and job placement assistance.

Healthcare programs offered at UEI in Houston include Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Insurance Coding, and Dental Assistant. In the skilled trades, UEI offers Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Technician, and Electrician Technician. To learn more visit uei.edu.

Contact:

Joseph Cockrell

9498127749

[email protected]

SOURCE United Education Institute