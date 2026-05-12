UEI Albuquerque Celebrates Inaugural Graduating Class

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Education Institute (UEI) celebrated its first graduation ceremony on May 1, honoring the inaugural 100 graduates to complete their programs since the campus opened last year.

The landmark event featured New Mexico State Sen. Michael Padilla as the keynote speaker. Demonstrating his commitment to the graduates, Padilla arrived early to speak with students and instructors behind the scenes before joining Campus President Chris Callisto on stage to hand-deliver diplomas to every member of the Class of 2026.

Senator Padilla honored UEI graduates

During his address, Padilla encouraged the graduates to view themselves as professionals.

"I want you to look to the left, look to the right… You are colleagues now," Padilla said. "You're not just fellow students. You're not just neighbors. You are actually colleagues now. And I want you to lift each other up."

The ceremony highlighted a series of milestones for the Albuquerque community as these new professionals prepared to enter high-demand fields. Among them was Allied Health Valedictorian Destiny Garcia, a dental assistant graduate.

"Thank you, UEI for changing my life. All of our lives," Garcia said.

Skilled Trades Valedictorian Jason Smolky, a 54-year-old HVAC graduate, shared his journey of returning to school for the first time since the 1980s.

"I'm here to tell each and every future student, if you really put in the time, effort, and work into this, I promise you will be the next one on this stage receiving a diploma," Smolky said.

Callisto noted that the ceremony represents a vital pipeline of skilled talent for the local economy.

"Watching our students transition from classmates to colleagues is the ultimate reward," Callisto said. "This ceremony isn't just a conclusion; it's the beginning of 100 new careers that will strengthen the fabric of the Albuquerque community."

UEI is an accredited institution offering vocational and skilled trade programs that allow students to earn a diploma in as few as 10 months. The Albuquerque campus provides programs in Medical Assisting, Medical Billing and Insurance Coding, Dental Assisting, HVAC, and Electrician Technician. Students also receive extensive support services, including career advising and job placement assistance.

For more information, visit uei.edu.

Contact:

Joseph Cockrell

9498127749

[email protected]

SOURCE United Education Institute