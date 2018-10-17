United Energy Services Recognized as 2018 Inc. 5000 Company

CHICAGO and GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- United Energy Services (UES), an energy sales company, was honored by Inc. as one of America's fastest-growing companies. Ranked at 817 on the 2018 Inc. 5000 list, UES recorded a 618 percent revenue growth since 2014.

"At UES, the focus has been on our mission to bring uniformity, reliability and cost efficiency to the energy sector and this recognized growth is a by-product of our strong commitment to our customer relationships and our sales teams," said Michael Scott, co-founder and CEO of UES. "Receiving this Inc. 5000 honor, which celebrates the American entrepreneurial spirit, further reinforces our commitment to our customers and sales partners, many of whom are fellow entrepreneurs, and fuels us to continue growing."

For 36 years, Inc. has recognized the fastest-growing private companies in America. Companies that have earned a spot on the list of Inc. 5000, on average, have grown 600 percent since 2014 — a four-year span when the U.S. economy grew at about 11 percent. Companies that have been previously honored as Inc. 5000 companies include GoPro, Intuit, Microsoft, Oracle and Under Armour.

UES earned its position on the 2018 Inc. 5000 list by working closely with retail electricity and natural gas suppliers to provide end-users with ways to reduce energy costs, hedge against market volatility, monitor regulatory changes and provide wholesale and retail energy market information that can directly impact their bottom line. UES continues to add to its existing energy footprint and diversify into new business segments, expanding opportunities for its clients and sales teams.

About United Energy Services

With corporate headquarters in Chicago and Gainesville, Florida, United Energy Services (UES) provides consulting, direct marketing, telesales and wholesale services to retail energy providers (REPs), investor-owned utilities, municipalities, cooperatives and other consumers. UES provides access to pricing and market research from more than 50 electricity and natural gas suppliers throughout the world and helps procure the lowest rates possible for businesses and consumers of all sizes both domestically and internationally. For more information about UES, please visit unitedenergyservices.com.

