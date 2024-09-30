New options from women-owned brands Just Enough Wines and Maker Wine start October 1 and include new rosé and exclusive-to-United brut bubbles, complementing traditional red and white choices

Airline served more than 20 million glasses of wine system-wide so far in 2024 – 1.5 times the number of servings for beer or spirits

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United today unveiled its new domestic economy cabin wine list that expands the choices for customers, including a new rosé option and a brut bubbles wine available exclusively onboard United flights. Starting October 1, passengers can enjoy high-quality canned wines from women-owned brands Just Enough Wines and Maker Wine.

United Expands Economy Cabin Wine Offerings with Debut of New Rosé

According to United, the airline has served more than 20 million glasses of wine system-wide so far this year – that's 1.5 times the number of servings for beer or spirits – and more than 3.2 million glasses of wine in domestic economy alone.

"Our new economy wine list is giving travelers more variety and better quality," said Aaron McMillan, United's Managing Director of Hospitality Programs. "After the overwhelmingly positive response to the addition of rosé in United Polaris® business class, and ongoing fanfare for sparkling options, we're thrilled to now offer rosé and a higher quality brut bubbles option for our economy passengers, delivering a more premium experience onboard."

Now, United's domestic economy passengers will be able to choose from four different wine varietals onboard, each available in a 250 milliliter can – comparable to about a glass and a half of wine – and served with a cup for sipping. Available to purchase on every mainline flight for $12, the wines include:

Just Enough Wines Rosé – A dry, crisp rosé from the California Central Coast features a refreshing flavor profile with notes of watermelon and guava and is balanced by a refreshing minerality.





Maker Brut Bubbles – An aromatic sparkling white from the California Central Coast with bright citrus, white flowers and stone fruit notes and a crisp minerality. This 2023 vintage is crafted by Nicole Walsh , an award-winning producer in Santa Cruz who has been featured in Wine Enthusiast , Forbes and The San Francisco Chronicle .





, an award-winning producer in who has been featured in , and . Just Enough Wines Cabernet Sauvignon – A full-bodied cabernet sauvignon from the California Central Coast features a vibrant and rich flavor profile of bright cherries, vanilla and sandalwood.





Just Enough Wines Chardonnay – A medium-bodied chardonnay from the California Central Coast features a bright flavor profile with notes of melon, honeysuckle and toasted brioche.

A More Conscious Wine List

United makes the switch from mini plastic wine bottles to canned wines as consumer demand for canned wine grows. This transition to aluminum canned wine will reduce the use of single-use plastic bottles by an estimated 4.7 million bottles per year. Aluminum is nearly infinitely recyclable and supports United's commitment to sustainability at all altitudes, including recycling onboard its aircraft.

As part of this update, United also adds two women-owned brands to its list of small, independent brands onboard.

Just Enough Wines is a leading female-owned premium canned wine company featuring vintage and appellation specific, award-winning wines derived from vineyards certified by Sustainability in Practice and the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance; ensuring each can provides a pleasure-forward, perfectly portioned wine experience. All their great tasting wines have received prestigious accolades, including 90+ points from Wine Enthusiast and James Suckling, and have been featured on "The Today Show" and in Wine Spectator and Oprah Daily.

Maker Wine is a female-founded, premium canned wine company that partners with women and underrepresented winemakers to put their award-winning wines into cans designed to be recyclable. Each can shares the signature and story of the producer who crafted it. Maker is known as the highest rated canned wine in the industry today, with 15+ wines rated 90 points or higher and 43 Gold medals from major competitions like the San Francisco Chronicle Int'l Wine Competition, Sunset Int'l Wine Competition, Sommelier's Challenge and more.

United's Food & Beverage Refresh

The economy wine refresh is part of United's holistic wine program overhaul – its largest to date – and ongoing investment in elevating its food and beverage offerings. Since late 2023, the airline onboarded restaurant-quality, premium brands like Shafer Vineyards, Gary Farrell, Chartron et Trebuchet and Pascal Jolivet. In addition, the airline added more than 60 new dishes to its rotating inflight menus and expanded its premium brand offerings to include illy Cold Brew, Twinning's Tea, Tillamook ice cream and more.

For more information, visit www.united.com and download media assets here.

About United

At United, Good Leads The Way. With U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

About Just Enough

Just Enough wines, founded in 2020 by Jessica Hershfield and Kaitlyn Lo, is a leading female owned premium canned wine company featuring vintage and appellation specific, award-winning, and sustainable wines; ensuring each can provides a pleasure-forward, perfectly portioned wine experience.

About Maker

Maker is premium wine with a personal story. Maker partners with women and underrepresented winemakers to put their award-winning, dry wines into eco-friendly cans. Each can shares the signature and story of the producer who crafted it. Maker was founded by Stanford GSB grads Sarah Hoffman, Kendra Kawala, and Zoe Victor, and backed by best-in-class investors including Pear VC, Marcy VP, Freedom Trail Capital, The Chainsmokers and Odell Beckham Jr.

SOURCE United Airlines