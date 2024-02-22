United Expands World's Largest Flight Training Center with Huge, New Building and Room for 12 New Flight Simulators

Airline has hired more than 300 pilots to-date this year and hired more than 2,300 pilots in 2023

New 150,000 square foot facility will have the potential to train up to 240 more pilots per day

Investments in people, infrastructure and technology continue to fuel United Next growth strategy

DENVER, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United today opened a new, 150,000-square-foot building at its Flight Training Center in Denver. Already the largest facility of its kind in the world, the additional building gives the airline the capability to add 12 more advanced full-motion flight simulators to the facility, six of which have already been delivered.

So far in 2024, the airline has hired more than 300 pilots after hiring more than 2,300 pilots last year. The new building at the campus adds even more training capacity for United's 16,000 pilots.

United's new building at their Flight Training Center in Denver.

United's Flight Training Center now has eight total buildings, more than 700,000 square feet of training space, and 46 state-of-the-art full-motion flight simulators.

These investments in people, infrastructure and technology continue to fuel the airline's United Next plan.

United CEO Scott Kirby was joined by leaders from the Flight Training Center and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston to celebrate the opening and show off the facility.

"We're growing faster than any airline in the industry and our investments in our pilots and their training are critical to support the unprecedented number of new aircraft United will add to our fleet in the decades ahead," said Kirby. "United pilots are the best aviators in the world and the way we recruit, hire and train directly supports that high standard of excellence."

New Capabilities

Located in the Central Park neighborhood of Denver, the facility spans 23-acres and is the sole training facility for the airline's nearly 16,000 active pilots and all newly hired pilots. All United pilots complete intensive simulator training with pilot instructors and evaluators during the initial qualification process and every nine months thereafter to maintain their certifications at United's Flight Training Center in Denver.

Currently, United's Flight Training Center has 46 full-motion flight simulators, including six in the new building, and 21 fixed training devices.

In addition to the six already in the new building, it has space to add six more full-motion flight simulators.

The addition of the new building allows for a total of 52 full-motion flight simulators and 34 fixed training devices at the Flight Training Center.

The new building gives the Flight Training Center the ability to conduct more than 32,000 training events annually and train up to 860 pilots per day.

The facility is in operation 24 hours a day for 362 days a year.

Flight Training Center's Local Impact

United invested more than $145 million in the new building and it's expected to lead to more than 370 new jobs. In total, more than 1,600 of United's 10,000+ Denver-based employees work at United's Flight Training Center, representing 24 different departments in roles that include flight instructing, flight evaluating, scheduling, pilot hiring, human resources and flight standards. In 2023, more than $44 million was spent on hotel room nights in Denver for pilots visiting the training facility, with an expectation to spend more than $65 million in 2024.

United's Flight Training Center was originally constructed between 1966-68 as part of the Stapleton Airport complex and has served as United's main pilot training facility since then. Since 2016, United has invested $370 million in the Flight Training Center overall.

United in Denver

United continues to invest in Denver. In the summer of 2023, United announced the purchase of two parcels of undeveloped land near Denver International Airport (DEN), part of which will be used to further expand its Flight Training Center as the current Flight Training Center site does not have capacity for additional growth. United is aiming to have flight training capabilities at the Flight Training Center expansion by 2028.

As home to its fastest-growing hub, the airline has funneled nearly $1 billion in the past few years alone to further improve the customer experience at DEN. This includes new gates, state-of-the-art United clubs, including the largest in the United network to-date, and a new check-in lobby. United hired more than 2,500 people in Denver last year and plans to hire more than 1,000 people in 2024.

United operates the most flights and carries the most passengers in the state compared to any other carrier. This summer, United will offer more than 500 daily departures from DEN, including 40 new summer flights. The airline provides service to more than 175 destinations, including 10 countries, from the Mile High City.

Careers Take Flight

United is the career destination of choice for pilots, offering the largest widebody fleet in North America, and the most comprehensive global network and hubs across the U.S. In 2023, United pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, International, ratified a new four-year contract.

United offers a broad range of paths to the flight deck to ensure that the best pilots can find their opportunity at United:

First Officer hiring – For experienced pilots who meet United's hiring requirements and are ready to fly for the airline now.

Aviate ® Program – United's pilot career development program offering aspiring and established pilots the most direct path to a United flight deck.

Program – United's pilot career development program offering aspiring and established pilots the most direct path to a United flight deck. United Aviate Academy – United's wholly owned flight school designed for those with little to no flying experience.

United Military Pilot Program – Launched in September 2023 , an industry-leading program that gives full-time, active-duty U.S. military pilots access to conditional job offers as a First Officer.

About United

At United, Good Leads The Way. With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers, and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

