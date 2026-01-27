United Expects Biggest Summer Yet at Chicago O’Hare, Growing to Record 750 Flights Per Day

Airline will fly nonstop from ORD to 222 destinations, including 47 international and 175 U.S. cities – five new nonstops coming to midwestern destinations, reinforcing ORD's position as the premier Midwest hub

United led major carriers in on-time ORD arrivals in 2025; travelers on the next largest competitor at ORD were nearly twice as likely to have their flight cancelled as United customers

Customer experience at ORD includes access to five United Club locations, in addition to a redesigned United Polaris Lounge, as well as a growing number of aircraft with seatback screens, larger overhead bins, Bluetooth connectivity and free Starlink Wi-Fi for MileagePlus members

To support the airline's growth and continued focus on operational excellence, United plans to hire approximately 2,500 more people at ORD before the end of the year

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United today announced it will reach 750 flights per day this summer from Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), 200 more than its next largest competitor and the largest schedule ever flown by any airline operating here.

Throughout 2026, Chicago's hometown airline will offer nonstop service to 222 destinations – more than any other airline at ORD, and 38 more than its next largest competitor – including 47 international cities across Europe, Asia and South America as well as 175 U.S. destinations. Starting as early as April, and on sale January 29, the airline is strengthening connectivity across the Midwest with five new routes from ORD to cities including:

Champaign/Urbana, Ill. (CMI) operated 4 times daily beginning April 30, 2026

Kalamazoo, Mich. (AZO) operated 4 times daily beginning April 30, 2026

Lansing, Mich. (LAN) operated 4 times daily beginning May 7, 2026

La Crosse, Wis. (LSE) operated 4 times daily beginning May 7, 2026

Bloomington/Normal, Ill. (BMI) operated 4 times daily beginning May 7, 2026

In late 2025, the airline also announced it would add flights to cities such as Santa Barbara, Calif. (SBA); Monterey, Calif. (MRY); Eugene, Ore. (EUG); Bristol/Tri-Cities, Tenn. (TRI), Erie, Penn. (ERI); Rochester, Minn. (RST); Wausau, Wis. (CWA); Marquette, Mich. (MQT), and more as part of its summer 2026 schedule.

In addition to enhancing connections between ORD and small and midsized communities, more than 80 cities will receive additional flights to give customers even more options from Chicago including popular travel destinations like Boston (BOS), Nashville (BNA), Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO) and Dallas (DFW). United's Chicago hub is expected to become the third largest hub operated by any airline in the U.S., and the airline's summer schedule reinforces ORD's role as the premier hub of the Midwest and a top global gateway following record passenger levels in 2025.

"We have spent the past decade building and executing a strategy that is focused on winning brand loyal customers by giving them more value when they fly United – and nowhere is that more apparent than in Chicago," said United's Vice President of ORD, Omar Idris. "This growth at O'Hare highlights our commitment to invest in our network, customers and hiring in the city we call home."

United will also operate from ORD to Guadalajara, Mexico (GDL) daily from June 8 to June 27, providing service for large international soccer games. With this add, United will have non-stop service from Chicago to all 16 cities hosting large international soccer games in 2026.

"Illinois sits at the crossroads of global travel and commerce, with O'Hare Airport opening doors and opportunities for people across the country and around the world," said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. "The record-breaking expanded flight offerings from United Airlines planned for this coming summer at O'Hare demonstrates the company's sustained commitment to growth in Illinois – boosting our economy, supporting jobs, and strengthening Chicago's tourism and hospitality industries."

Operational Excellence at ORD

United continues to focus on running a great operation at ORD – the airline led major carriers in on-time arrival in 2025 and last year, travelers on the next largest competitor at ORD were nearly twice as likely to have their flight cancelled as United customers. United averaged 541 daily departures from ORD in 2025, 31% more than the next largest competitor and flew more seats from Chicago than at any point in the last two decades.

To support the airline's continued focus on operational excellence, United plans to hire another approximately 2,500 people at ORD before the end of the year.

ORD customers can expect a best-in-class experience with access to five United ClubSM locations, in addition to a redesigned United Polaris® lounge, as well as a growing number of aircraft with seatback screens, larger overhead bins, Bluetooth connectivity and free Starlink Wi-Fi for MileagePlus® members. The airline plans to fly more than 370 daily mainline departures during its summer schedule – a 20% increase from summer 2025.

Upleveling the Customer Experience

United invests heavily in creating a seamless, modern travel experience for customers, including a suite of technology enhancements that make every step of the journey easier, such as:

Connection Saver: In 2025, Connection Saver saved approximately one million potential missed connections, a 42% increase over 2024, including helping 240,000 passengers make their flight in Chicago. New app features offer customized turn-by-turn directions to connecting gates with estimated walk times, real-time flight status updates, tips for longer layovers, and notifications if United is holding a plane during a tight connection.

In 2025, Connection Saver saved approximately one million potential missed connections, a 42% increase over 2024, including helping 240,000 passengers make their flight in Chicago. New app features offer customized turn-by-turn directions to connecting gates with estimated walk times, real-time flight status updates, tips for longer layovers, and notifications if United is holding a plane during a tight connection. Starlink : Starlink brings seamless, gate-to-gate connectivity. In less than a year, United has equipped more than 300 aircraft with Starlink, the world's fastest, most reliable Wi-Fi in the sky and is rolling out the service to its mainline feet. In January, 33% of departures at ORD were on a Starlink-equipped plane.

Starlink brings seamless, gate-to-gate connectivity. In less than a year, United has equipped more than 300 aircraft with Starlink, the world's fastest, most reliable Wi-Fi in the sky and is rolling out the service to its mainline feet. In January, 33% of departures at ORD were on a Starlink-equipped plane. Bag drop shortcut : United travelers can skip the check-in line and drop off bags in under a minute at the designated bag drop shortcut location at the curb by checking bags in the app before arriving at the airport. And now, United is the only airline to offer bag drop shortcut with TSA PreCheck® Touchless ID, allowing ORD travelers who opt-in to drop off their bags in seconds by leveraging facial scanning technology. In 2025 at ORD, 1.25 million passengers dropped bags at Bag Drop Shortcut.

United travelers can skip the check-in line and drop off bags in under a minute at the designated bag drop shortcut location at the curb by checking bags in the app before arriving at the airport. And now, United is the only airline to offer bag drop shortcut with TSA PreCheck® Touchless ID, allowing ORD travelers who opt-in to drop off their bags in seconds by leveraging facial scanning technology. In 2025 at ORD, 1.25 million passengers dropped bags at Bag Drop Shortcut. Facial Scanning Security: United offers customers at ORD the ability to use TSA PreCheck® Touchless ID to seamlessly drop off bags or make it through security in seconds. Since launching TSA PreCheck Touchless ID at ORD in 2024, more than 2.8 million customers have opted in to use the technology.

United offers customers at ORD the ability to use TSA PreCheck® Touchless ID to seamlessly drop off bags or make it through security in seconds. Since launching TSA PreCheck Touchless ID at ORD in 2024, more than 2.8 million customers have opted in to use the technology. United mobile app: Delivers a wealth of local, valuable traveler information including Chicago-specific flight and bag tracking updates, intuitive ORD navigation with turn-by-turn directions from mode of transportation to the airport through to the gate, real-time United Club capacity levels and guidance on the closest club to departure gate, rideshare options, live weather data and much more.

Workforce and Community Investment

Over the past 10 years, the airline has expanded its Chicago-based workforce to more than 18,000 employees. United's commitment to Chicago extends well beyond the airport. The airline partners with six of the city's eight major professional sports teams, supports nearly 30 local nonprofits and has executives serving on 10 Chicago area non-profit boards. These relationships reflect United's belief that being a great airline also means being a great neighbor — investing in the people, organizations and communities that make Chicago thrive.

