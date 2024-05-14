Airline plans for busiest Memorial Day weekend ever with three million expected passengers – a 10% increase over 2023

United's mobile app can save travelers up to 30 minutes on average at the airport with features like mobile check-in, bag drop shortcut, live flight updates, terminal wayfinding, self-service rebooking and more

CHICAGO, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United is ready for its busiest Memorial Day holiday ever – with a record-setting three million travelers expected to fly between May 23-28, up nearly 10% compared to last year. To help fliers navigate the crowds and jumpstart their summer vacations, United has dozens of features in its mobile app to help travelers skip lines, breeze through security, navigate to their gates, quickly check their bags and more – saving travelers up to 30 minutes on average* at the airport.

United Expects Record Setting Start to Summer Travel Season

"Whether you're a road warrior or fly just once a year, the United app is a game-changer that saves you time and makes the overall experience of flying United even better," said Linda Jojo, United's Chief Customer Officer. "With an uptick of leisure travel over the summer months, we've found that customers who travel with the app not only save up to 30 minutes on average during their day-of travel experience, but they also feel informed and empowered about their flights, especially as they're flying into new or unfamiliar airports for their summertime vacations."

United continues to release new innovations in its mobile app to help travelers prepare for their trips – offering more transparency, saving time and reducing stress.

Here are the top ways the United mobile app can help fliers travel on easy mode:

Find live, personalized flight notifications for details such as countdown to boarding, gate number, seat, bag tracking and more right on your phone screen. United is the first and only U.S. airline to support Live Activities for iPhone, and the live updates have helped millions of travelers since last year especially during peak travel times.

Request your desired seat with the new seat preferences feature in the mobile app if your preferred seat type isn't available at the time of booking your flight. Travelers who use this tool are moved automatically into their preferred seat, on average, 35% of the time. United is the first and only U.S. airline offering this option.

if your preferred seat type isn't available at the time of booking your flight. Travelers who use this tool are moved automatically into their preferred seat, on average, 35% of the time. United is the first and only U.S. airline offering this option. Receive automatic rebooking assistance during flight disruptions directly in the app. When travel doesn't go as planned, customers will get alternate travel options automatically served to them in the app. Saving travelers about 15 minutes in line on average, the tools help them get back on their way more quickly after a flight disruption or cancellation. Plus, only United offers Agent on Demand – allowing customers to scan a QR code or use the United app to video chat, text or call a customer service representative instead of waiting in line at the airport. In 2023, Agent on Demand helped more than 1.6 million travelers avoid lines at the airport and get fast help in the app.

Plus, only United offers Agent on Demand – allowing customers to scan a QR code or use the United app to video chat, text or call a customer service representative instead of waiting in line at the airport. In 2023, Agent on Demand helped more than 1.6 million travelers avoid lines at the airport and get fast help in the app. Take advantage of TSA PreCheck® Touchless ID at O'Hare International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport † to seamlessly drop off bags or make it through security in seconds by leveraging facial scanning technology.

at O'Hare International Airport, International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport to seamlessly drop off bags or make it through security in seconds by leveraging facial scanning technology. Use Terminal Guide in the app to know in advance which door at the airport to pull up to, drop off a checked bag or head straight to security. These instructions will be personalized by factors such as if a traveler is parking at the airport, getting dropped off by a rideshare, checking a bag, traveling with TSA PreCheck® and more.

These instructions will be personalized by factors such as if a traveler is parking at the airport, getting dropped off by a rideshare, checking a bag, traveling with TSA PreCheck® and more. Get where you need to go at the airport with confidence and ease using animated terminal maps right in the app. The maps are customized for each leg of a trip to offer turn-by-turn directions from airport lobby to gate to baggage claim.

The maps are customized for each leg of a trip to offer turn-by-turn directions from airport lobby to gate to baggage claim. Check-in on the mobile app before arriving at the airport , removing the step of waiting in line to print a boarding pass in the airport lobby.

, removing the step of waiting in line to print a boarding pass in the airport lobby. Skip the check-in line and drop off bags in under a minute at the designated bag drop shortcut location in the lobby by checking bags in the app before arriving at the airport.

by checking bags in the app before arriving at the airport. Track your bag by checking the app's bag tracker for time stamps every step of the way.

For more information on traveling with United this summer, visit united.com.

*Customers who use United's digital self-service tools save up 30 minutes on average during day-of travel compared to agent assistance for touchpoints like check-in, bag drop, security, biometric screening, standby processing, baggage recovery and irregular operations support.

†TSA PreCheck Touchless ID is currently available at security checkpoints at O'Hare International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport. Bag drop shortcut with TSA PreCheck® Touchless ID is currently in a testing phase at O'Hare International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport. During this time, bag drop agents will check physical IDs after the facial scan.

