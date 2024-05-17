United Felts Expands West Coast Operations with Strategic Acquisition of Wet-Out Facility

New Operation will Accelerate Delivery Timelines for Western States Customers

MARTINSVILLE, Va., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Felts (formerly Applied Felts Ltd. & FerraTex Solutions), a leading CIPP liner manufacturer and division of Vortex Companies (Vortex), is excited to announce the addition of a state-of-the-art wet-out facility in Montana. This facility is a significant milestone in United Felts' strategic growth, enhancing its capacity to deliver Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) liner products in wet or dry formats more efficiently, swiftly, and cost-effectively to West Coast and Canadian customers.

Mike Vellano, CEO of Vortex Companies, added, "At Vortex, we are constantly looking to grow and adapt to meet our customers' needs where they are. Expanding our capabilities and facilities in the Western U.S. and Canadian Provinces is a critical part of our strategic plan. This facility marks an important step in our ongoing expansion."

More specifically, as demand for UV liner technologies surges across Western States, this facility will play a crucial role in operations and comes just ahead of United Felts' anticipated 2024 release of its expanded UV liner portfolio. The most dynamic UV portfolio in the market, including EnviroCure UV that delivers dimpling at service lateral connections eliminating the need for pre-marking laterals for reinstatement and United UV GRP for large diameter applications, providing the widest coverage of UV liner options than any other supplier.

"Interest in UV technology for pipe relining is growing, especially in the West US market," said Matt Timberlake, President of United Felts. "This new facility not only allows us to shorten delivery times for our wet or dry UV liners but also places our entire product line within easy reach of a key growth market."

The facility, a center of excellence for wet-out services, will continue to uphold and extend the high standards of Made in America quality and service that the United Felts and formerly FerraTex Solutions brand is known for.

About United Felts

United Felts, formed in January 2024 through the acquisition of Applied Felts Inc., FerraTex Solutions, and MaxLiner, by Vortex Companies, represents a pioneering force in trenchless infrastructure solutions. As a leading supplier of Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) in the Americas, United Felts embodies a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer-centricity. Celebrating the milestone of its 100,000th liner, symbolizing over 200 million feet of manufactured tube, the company showcases unwavering dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction. With a complete vertical integration from raw materials to finished goods, United Felts promises reliability and precision underpinned by the ethos "UNITED TO DELIVER BIG." For more information about United Felts please visit www.UnitedFelts.com.

About Vortex

The Vortex Companies is a leading provider of advanced trenchless water and sewer technologies and provides turnkey services to cost effectively renew municipal, industrial, and commercial infrastructure. Vortex, along with its partners, offers the most diverse technology platforms in the industry. This includes manhole and pipe rehabilitation materials, polymeric coatings and resins, sewer robot systems and high-speed drain cleaning tools and allows customers the opportunity to select the best fit for their system.

Operating globally, Vortex remains focused on its vision of expanding and providing a broad range of industry leading, cost-effective trenchless infrastructure renewal solutions, supported by experienced and trained personnel. For more information, go to www.vortexcompanies.com.

