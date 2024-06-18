United Felts Launches Robust UV CIPP Liner Portfolio, Showcasing Unmatched Innovation in Infrastructure Repair

MARTINSVILLE, Va., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Felts (Formerly Applied Felts Ltd. & FerraTex Solutions), a pioneer in the water and wastewater infrastructure industry, proudly announces the launch of its new UV CIPP Portfolio manufactured in the U.S.A. This cutting-edge portfolio combines the strengths of United GRP and EnviroCure UV®, offering comprehensive solutions for varied sewer rehabilitation needs with the unmatched benefits of UV-cured technology.

Expanding Capabilities with United GRP

United Felts, Inc, announces its line of UV CIPP liners for pipe rehabilitation.

The latest addition to the portfolio, United GRP, is engineered for gravity sewers and extensive infrastructure projects. Designed with continuous fiberglass, United GRP liners are notable for their exceptional strength and durability, making them perfect for projects requiring long lengths and large diameters. "Our United GRP product defines standards in a structurally strong UV option - with features, including a multi-layer, overlapping construction that allows for a thinner wall, optimizing flow capacity. Furthermore, we're delivering liners in as little as two weeks, giving contractors the longest in hands shelf life so that they can plan properly for projects to meet the needs of their customers," said Mike Vellano, Vortex Companies President & CEO (United Felts Parent Company). These liners are delivered pre-impregnated from any of our wet-out facilities to anywhere in the US and Canada, ensuring rapid, reliable installation, and reducing environmental impact.

Enhanced Flexibility with (Patent Pending) EnviroCure UV

EnviroCure UV, an established choice in the market, is optimized for sections containing multiple laterals. Its unique construction allows the liner to 'dimple' at lateral connections, simplifying the reinstatement process. EnviroCure UV is ideal for environmentally focused and high-profile projects, delivering high strength with a thinner wall that leads to improved flow and reduced abrasion. "The excitement of EnviroCure UV is that it provides the perfect amount of flexibility to allow for dimpling at laterals, while delivering the strength to be a 50-year solution," said Mark Chandler, United Felts Technical Director.

Looking Ahead

"With the introduction of the 'United Felts UV CIPP Portfolio,' we are not just launching products; we are delivering the most robust suite of options in the market, giving asset owners and contractors the power to choose the best solution for their project," added Matt Timberlake, United Felts President. United Felts continues to lead the way in innovative solutions for the water and wastewater industry.

About Vortex

The Vortex Companies is a leading provider of advanced trenchless water and sewer technologies and provides turnkey services to cost effectively renew municipal, industrial, and commercial infrastructure. Vortex, along with its partners, offers the most diverse technology platforms in the industry. This includes manhole and pipe rehabilitation materials, polymeric coatings and resins, sewer robot systems and high-speed drain cleaning tools and allows customers the opportunity to select the best fit for their system.

Operating globally, Vortex remains focused on its vision of expanding and providing a broad range of industry leading, cost-effective trenchless infrastructure renewal solutions, supported by experienced and trained personnel. For more information, go to www.vortexcompanies.com.

About United Felts

United Felts, formed in January 2024 through the acquisition of Applied Felts Inc., FerraTex Solutions, and MaxLiner, by Vortex Companies, represents a pioneering force in trenchless infrastructure solutions. As a leading supplier of Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) in the Americas, United Felts embodies a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer-centricity. Celebrating the milestone of its 100,000th liner, symbolizing over 200 million feet of manufactured tube, the company showcases unwavering dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction. With a complete vertical integration from raw materials to finished goods, United Felts promises reliability and precision underpinned by the ethos "UNITED TO DELIVER BIG." For more information about United Felts please visit www.UnitedFelts.com.

SOURCE United Felts Inc