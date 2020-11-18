United Flea Markets Acquires Treasure Aisles Flea Market in Monroe, Ohio

DENVER, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver-based United Flea Markets, owner of the largest portfolio of flea markets in the country, today announced the acquisition of Treasure Aisles Flea Market in Monroe, OH. United Flea Markets is the country's foremost flea market ownership and management company with properties located from coast to coast. This acquisition marks United Flea Markets' 14th property and the first flea market in Ohio.

"Treasure Aisles is a highly appealing property and a unique opportunity for us to expand our portfolio into Ohio," said Rob Sieban, President, CEO and co-owner of United Flea Markets. "As one of the largest indoor/outdoor markets in the Midwest, Treasure Aisles has an impressive number of visitors and a large number of them are long-term. We're very excited to welcome them to the United Flea Markets family of properties."

Treasure Aisles Flea Market opened in 1991 and is one of Ohio's largest flea markets, offering more than 67 acres and a 100,000-square-foot climate-controlled indoor facility along with outdoor shopping and entertainment close to Cincinnati, Columbus and Dayton, Ohio. More than 500 vendors sell new and vintage items including arts, crafts, home décor, apparel, toys, tools, electronics, sporting goods and more, plus six food stands for its 4,000 – 12,000 customers every weekend. Click here to view photos for media use.

Most of the flea market employees will be retained, including the current market manager. Over the next few months, the WiFi system will be upgraded to provide access to all of the sellers, interior and exterior signage will be updated, a comprehensive marketing plan will be developed and implemented along with the rollout of an enhanced technology platform.

"We're very excited to have United Flea Markets on board as the new ownership team of Treasure Aisles Flea Market," said Al Bell, CEO of Levin Service Company, the current owner of Treasure Aisles Flea Market. "We feel very confident in the new team's vision to vastly invest in and improve the market experience while continuing to provide our valued customers a great place to shop."

Treasure Aisles Flea Market is located at 320 N. Garver Rd. in Monroe, OH. The flea market hours will remain the same: Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. year round.





About United Flea Markets

United Flea Markets owns and operates diverse flea markets nationwide, bringing to each a valuable mix of small-company agility paired with finely tuned business acumen. This unique approach results in best-of-class, streamlined operations tailored to meet the unique needs of each individual flea market. Flea market owners interested in learning more about investments from United Flea Markets can visit http://www.unitedfleamarkets.com or call 720.592.0260.

