United Food Bank and Services Prepares to Support Thousands of Families Facing SNAP Benefit Cuts in Eastern Hillsborough County

PLANT CITY, Fla., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As nearly 250,000 residents in Hillsborough County face cuts to their SNAP benefits starting November 1, United Food Bank and Services is preparing for a surge in need. Serving 18 ZIP codes stretching from Plant City all the way to Wimauma in Eastern Hillsborough County, the organization anticipates a 35 to 45 percent increase in demand during this uncertain period.

Since 1991, United Food Bank and Services has served as a safe haven for neighbors in need, providing consistent support during times of crisis.

"Our organization has always provided support for our community when challenging times like these arise," said Mary Heysek, President & CEO of United Food Bank and Services. "That will never stop. As one in eight families lose access to their food assistance, this crisis will turn into compassion that will end up uniting us."

Currently, the organization serves over 15,000 neighbors each month facing food insecurity. Last year, United Food Bank and Services distributed over 4.2 million pounds of food, equating to over 3.5 million meals for children, families, and seniors across Eastern Hillsborough County.

To meet the unprecedented need caused by the SNAP benefit reductions, the organization is calling on the community for support. A generous donor has pledged to match donations up to $10,000, and the organization aims to raise $50,000 to provide emergency food and other critical resources for families impacted by the government shutdown.

Community members can help in multiple ways:

Monetary donations: Help us reach our goal and double your impact through the matching donor at this link

Help us reach our goal and double your impact through the Food donations: Needed items include rice, pasta, soups, canned fruits and vegetables.

Donations can be dropped off at 702 E. Alsobrook Street, Plant City, FL 33563, Monday through Thursday, 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Collection bins are available behind the food bank for an easy drop-off.

"Every dollar and every donation helps feed families and children during this critical time," added Heysek. "With community support, we can ensure that neighbors in Eastern Hillsborough County do not go hungry while SNAP benefits are reduced."

About United Food Bank and Services: Founded in 1991, United Food Bank and Services has been serving Eastern Hillsborough County for over three decades, providing essential food, resources, and support to families, seniors, and children facing food insecurity. Through partnerships with community members, local businesses, and volunteers, the organization works to ensure every neighbor has access to nutritious food, even during times of crisis.

Media Contact: Mary Heysek, President/CEO – 813-763-4660 – [email protected]

