United Food Group, Inc. launches Coffee mate® branded Perfect Servings® Program

"We are extremely excited to partner with the number one branded creamer in the world and will certainly do our best to further build and enhance their brand," says Bryan Real, President of United Food Group.

UFG's Perfect Servings® portion-controlled condiment dispenser was launched 18 years ago at the request of a convenience store owner. In an effort to address control cost and ensure customer access to creamer and sweetener, UFG developed the Perfect Servings® dispenser. Since its launch, Perfect Servings® dispensers have become part of the coffee counter planogram.

"Our Perfect Servings® dispenser speeds up congested coffee lines and keeps beverage counters clean," says VP of Sales Dan Fuessle.

"The fact that we save over one billion, portion-control, plastic, capsules, sugar canisters and sweetener sachets from going into landfills every year, certainly fits with our corporate focus on being green. Our program also fits well with our new partner, Nestlé, who recently announced their commitment to make all its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025 ," says Bryan Real.

The Coffee mate® Perfect Servings® program rolled out to all UFG valued partners, distributors, customers and broker groups March 1st, 2020.

About United Food Group, Inc.

Located in Elgin, IL, UFG is a premier manufacturer of dry powder mixes and proprietary dispensing equipment. While focusing mainly on the hot and cold beverage category, UFG also provides contract packaging services selling to all classes of trade both nationally and internationally. For more information, visit www.unitedfoodgroup.net .

Nestlé Professional

Nestlé Professional is part of Nestlé S.A. in Vevey, Switzerland—the world's largest food company—with sales of over $98 billion. For foodservice product news and information, visit www.nestleprofessional.com .

Media Contacts:

UFG: Nestlé Professional: Kelsey Gray Laura Hardin kgray@unitedfoodgroup.net Laura.Hardin@us.nestle.com 847.622.1803 x240 440.264.6808

SOURCE United Food Group

Related Links

http://www.unitedfoodgroup.net

