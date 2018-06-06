United Foods Joins As New Distributor for Café La Rica and Josie’s Java House In the North East

We appreciate the reach United Food Brands can provide for us", said Ernesto Aguila, CLR Roasters, President. "Their reach into grocers like ShopRite and Price Rite along with their presence within the independent grocers is impressive."

"We're thrilled to be expanding our reach into the North-Eastern Markets," said President and CFO of Youngevity, Dave Briskie. "United Foods Brands has a history of working with top-tier brands and bringing their products to some of the best supermarkets in the country. The coffee segment of YGYI's business has seen some of the best growth in our business over the last year, and we're looking forward to seeing how North Easterners enjoy our products."

YGYI's coffee business has seen measurable growth in the past year. After becoming the official CafeCito of the Miami Marlins last season, both its retail and food services business saw an uptick in the following quarters. In Q1 2017 it sold 125,340 retail bricks of espresso directly to consumers, while in Q1 2018 it sold 407,049 bricks to consumers, representing 224% growth in the past year. In Q1 2017 it did $46,619 in food service sales. In Q1 2018 it did $145,363 in food service sales, representing 211% growth over the previous year. Overall, the coffee segment of Youngevity posted 39.9% revenue growth over the prior year.

UNITED FOOD BRANDS, LLC was founded on January 28th, 2013 in Secaucus New Jersey by the The Guixen Food group, The Lufo Food Group, and the Badia family. They represent the MADAME GOUGOUSSE, ARTIBONITE and LA TRIGUENA trademarks that are well established, highly accepted labels catering to many Caribbean ethnic groups. They also represent well-known manufacturer owned brand name products on an exclusive basis such as, CUETARA COOKIES from Spain, OLE wraps, La Banderita Tortillas, Foco coconut waters and juices from Thailand, Sonda Juices from Poland, Monte Cristy (JP) plantain chips from The Dominican Republic, Mimi's and Pepito lines of spices and Chiles from NAC foods, Café Santo Domingo from The Dominican Republic, Spur Tree products from Jamaica, El Quijote Chorizos from Spain, Cima cider from Spain, Castillo De Jijona Nougats from Spain, Mounsier Papa nectars and Dulzura Borinquena from Puerto Rico.

YGYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), is a leading omni-direct lifestyle company offering a hybrid of the direct selling business model, that also offers e-commerce and the power of social selling. Assembling a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, YGYI offers products from the six top selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services. The Company was formed in the course of the summer 2011 merger of Youngevity Essential Life Sciences with Javalution® Coffee Company (now part of the company's food and beverage division). The resulting company became Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and includes statements regarding the continued growth of the Company's coffee segment. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to continue our international growth, our ability to leverage our platform and global infrastructure to drive organic growth, our ability to improve our profitability, expand our liquidity, and strengthen our balance sheet, our ability to continue to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ requirements, the acceptance of the omni-direct approach by our customers, our ability to expand our distribution, our ability to add additional products (whether developed internally or through acquisitions), our ability to continue our financial performance, and the other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. All trademarks and product names referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

