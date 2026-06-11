United for Decency in Government Launches National Movement to Restore Integrity and Accountability in Public Life

SALT LAKE CITY, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when political division, hostility, and public distrust are undermining the quality of life and threatening our republic, a new national organization is calling Americans back to a simple but powerful idea: We-the-people can, and should, demand far great decency by government officials.

United for Decency in Government (UDIG), a newly formed nonpartisan nonprofit organization, today announced its launch of an ambitious nationwide effort to promote and demand greater decency, integrity, and accountability from elected officials at every level of government.

Founded by former Salt Lake City Mayor and 2011 Justice Party presidential candidate Rocky Anderson and longtime attorney and civic advocate James Lewis, UDIG seeks to unite people across political, ideological, and religious differences around shared values that transcend party affiliation.

"Jim and I came together out of a shared conviction that our country desperately needs a renewed commitment to honesty, integrity, kindness, compassion, accountability, and respect for the rule of law," said Anderson. "This is not about advancing a political party or agenda. It is about reclaiming the values that should guide public service and civic life."

Through its new website, United4Decency.com, UDIG highlights both the damage caused by indecent conduct in public office and the inspiring examples of leaders who have demonstrated courage, integrity, and compassion. The organization's goal is to encourage citizens to embrace these values in their own lives and to insist upon them from those who seek or hold public office.

To advance that mission, UDIG is launching several major initiatives, including:

A nationwide 100-City Tour for Decency , bringing together people of diverse political viewpoints to engage in constructive dialogue and reaffirm common values.

, bringing together people of diverse political viewpoints to engage in constructive dialogue and reaffirm common values. Partnerships with local organizations to foster mutual respect, civic engagement, and community-building.

Essay contests encouraging people of all ages to explore the role of decency in public life and how each person can make a positive difference.

A public pledge campaign inviting candidates and elected officials to commit to standards of honesty, integrity, civility, and accountability.

Lewis emphasized that the organization is intentionally nonpartisan.

"Americans may disagree about policies, but we can still agree that honesty, decency, and respect should not be optional in public service," Lewis said. "UDIG offers a way for people across the political spectrum to come together around those fundamental principles."

The organization is inviting volunteers, community leaders, and supporters nationwide to join the effort.

"Decency is not a partisan value," Anderson added. "It is a human value. And if enough people demand it, we can help restore trust in our institutions and create a stronger, more just, and more compassionate society."

For more information, to get involved, or to support the mission, visit www.United4Decency.com.

Media Contact:

Ross C. "Rocky" Anderson

385-234-0489

[email protected]

SOURCE United for Decency in Government