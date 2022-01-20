United for Financial Literacy: New Financial Education Campaign Led by the NFEC

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All across the US, people are facing financial challenges – from difficulty putting food on the table to being short on retirement savings. These financial issues affect most Americans, and many people report having no one to turn to for guidance.

But now there's a new initiative led by the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) that offers hope for our nation's challenges: the United for Financial Literacy Campaign.

United for Financial Literacy: NFEC Financial Education Campaign. This campaign unites industries and individuals toward a common goal: economic empowerment of our nation's citizens. We welcome those who feel called to educate, advocate, and lead financial wellness programming in their communities.

This campaign works to connect stakeholders from a variety of industries to work together toward a common goal – empowering people in local communities with financial education. Improving people's financial wellness will help them meet their basic needs while also enabling them to move toward achieving their personal, family, and community goals.

United for Financial Literacy welcomes people who feel called to educate, advocate, inspire, and lead financial wellness initiatives to serve their local community members. The campaign mobilizes local financial wellness champions and provides them with the resources, training, and support they need to bring practical financial education to their communities.

The United for Financial Literacy campaign currently seeks the involvement of a variety of stakeholders to fill the following roles:

Educate – we need teachers and volunteers to impart this practical financial knowledge. Education can be provided by financial service professionals and coaches who take the time to teach their clients and provide one-on-one support.

Advocate – financial literacy starts at the community level, so we need advocates to promote the importance of financial education to their friends and neighbors.

Inspire – Use the power of your company or organization to bring financial education to the people you serve. In turn, your members and the organization itself will mutually benefit from this financial wellness effort.

Communicate – for parents and all community members, you can get involved by talking with your kids and loved ones about money. Don't let money remain a mystery. Instead, empower the people you love with valuable information.

Lead – be the champion who brings financial wellness programming to your community. The United for Financial Literacy campaign provides you with all the materials, support, and training you need to empower your community members with vital financial wellness knowledge.

Effectively addressing today's financial challenges requires a united effort. The time is now to become involved and help lead the charge toward greater financial wellness for our nation's citizens.

The National Financial Educators Council is a Certified B Corporation™ and an IACET Accredited Provider focused on mobilizing a global force of champions and advocates, empowering them with state-of-the-art training and resources, to spread the message and support communities worldwide with greater financial wellness.

