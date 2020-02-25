United Franchise Group Boasts Four Companies on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Franchise Group (UFG), a powerhouse association of multiple award-winning companies, announced four of its brands were named to Entrepreneur's 2020 Franchise 500 List. Signarama® (No. 117), Transworld Business Advisors® (No. 119), Experimax® (No. 485) and Fully Promoted (No. 488) all earned spots on the 41st-annual edition of the magazine's prestigious list.

"We have a tremendous amount of respect for Entrepreneur magazine, and to have four of our brands make this renowned list is an honor and very humbling," said Ray Titus, CEO of the United Franchise Group entities. "Our company is successful because of the care we provide our franchisees and their willingness to respond to their customers in a quick and appropriate manner. That kind of family culture is one we've inspired at each of our brands, and it's one that's resonating with more and more entrepreneurs across the world."

The 2020 Franchise 500 is an all-encompassing rankings list consisting of the most successful and well-performing franchise companies from July 31, 2018 to July 31, 2019.

In that timeframe, Transworld Business Advisors opened 20 franchise locations and experienced one of the largest year-to-year jumps of any Franchise 500 company. The business brokerage franchise moved from No. 257 in 2019 to No. 119 in 2020 – a 138-spot improvement and No. 1 in category.

Signarama was the top-ranked UFG brand on the 2020 list, coming in at No. 117. The business-service sign company also improved markedly from year-to-year – sliding up 95 spots from a No. 212 ranking in 2019.

Additionally, Fully Promoted made the Franchise 500 as one of only two embroidery and screen-printing brands, coming in at No. 488, while the electronic repairs and sales franchise Experimax made a return on the list at No. 485.

A record-breaking 1,105 companies supplied the necessary information to be considered for this year's Franchise 500. Requirements for franchisors included: having a minimum of 10 open locations as of July 31, 2019; seeking new U.S. and/or Canadian franchisees; and having at least one unit in North America.

Rankings were determined by a detailed review of submissions from Entrepreneur's editorial team and by using over 150 data points to produce a cumulative score. Franchises were ranked No. 1 to No. 500 based on the score they generated.

Backed by the synergy created with its fellow brands, Fully Promoted, Experimax, Transworld Business Advisors and Signarama are affiliate members of the award-winning United Franchise Group family of companies. Each member has the support needed to grow exponentially, both stateside and abroad, in the coming months and years.

ABOUT UNITED FRANCHISE GROUP

Led by Founder and CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group is home to an affiliated family of brands, including Signarama, Fully Promoted, Experimax, Jon Smith Subs, SuperGreen Solutions, Transworld Business Advisors, Accurate Franchising, Venture X, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill and Network Lead Exchange. With over three decades in the franchising industry and more than 1,600 franchisees throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

ABOUT SIGNARAMA

Signarama, the world's largest sign franchise, offers branding and messaging solutions in addition to comprehensive sign and graphic services to consumers and commercial customers – from business signs, vehicle wraps, and digital signs, to advertising and marketing services. Signarama is part of a successful system of business-to-business franchise brands and development services under the United Franchise Group (UFG). As part of a $49-billion-plus worldwide sign market, Signarama has been at the forefront of the sign industry for over three decades. For more information, visit www.signarama.com. For more information on the Signarama franchise opportunity, visit https://signaramafranchise.com/

About Transworld Business Advisors

Transworld Business Advisors is part of United Franchise Group of brands. With 40 years of business brokerage experience, Transworld Business Advisors is in the business of helping buyers and sellers connect, conduct franchise consulting, and franchise development. The company represents acquisition-minded corporations or individuals interested in owning their own company or franchise. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, Transworld Business Advisors are business sale specialists that represent numerous listings across multiple industries. For more information on owning a Transworld franchise, visit www.tworldfranchise.com.

About Fully Promoted

Fully Promoted has more than 300 retail and office locations across the globe. The brand operates a full-service branded products and marketing service business and is the place to attract customers. From promotional products and embroidery to expert printing services, Fully Promoted can help take businesses to the next level. Recently, Fully Promoted introduced a professional office-based location that will allow franchisees to operate their business using a developed network of resources. To find the Fully Promoted nearest you, visit http://www.FullyPromoted.com, and for franchising opportunities, visit http://www.FullyPromotedFranchise.com.

About Experimax

Experimax specializes in the sale of certified pre-owned devices. Your local Experimax store can also repair, upgrade or buy your current device, and no appointment is necessary. Stores offer warranty programs, which takes the risk out of buying pre-owned. Experimax was founded by Jim Muir in 2009 and began franchising as one of United Franchise Group's affiliated companies and brands in 2014. Today, there are more than 100 locations across the globe. Experimax stores can be found in Australia, Mexico, Columbia, Chile, South Africa, Canada, and Uruguay. For more information, visit www.experimax.com.

SOURCE Signarama