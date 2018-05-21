United Franchise Group Receives Coveted Presidential Award for Exports

"United Franchise Group has demonstrated a sustained commitment to export expansion, and the 'E' Awards Committee was very impressed with United Franchise Group's sales of U.S. franchises in 17 foreign markets. The company's development of export opportunities for its vendors was also particularly notable. United Franchise Group's achievements have undoubtedly contributed to national export expansion efforts that support the U.S. economy and create American jobs," said Secretary Ross in a congratulatory letter to the company announcing its selection.

The United Franchise Group is home to a variety of internationally recognized brands throughout the world. It is well recognized as a company that offers entrepreneurs solid business opportunities, provides them with excellent resources, and continually displays unprecedented leadership to help franchisees achieve their goals.

"We are extremely proud and honored to receive this prestigious award," said Ray Titus, Chief Executive Officer. "Exporting is a very important and vital part of our sales, and buyers and consumers in foreign markets want quality products made in the United States. We have a passion to help people build and grow their own business, both domestically and internationally."

In 2006, United Franchise Group's Signarama brand, the world's largest sign franchise, with 800 locations, became the first ever franchise to be recognized with the prestigious "E" Award.

In total, Secretary Ross honored 43 U.S. companies and organizations from across the country with the President's "E" Award for their roles in strengthening the U.S. economy by sharing American ingenuity outside of our borders.

Companies are nominated for the "E" Awards through the U.S. Commercial Service, part of the Department's International Trade Administration. With offices across the United States and in embassies and consulates around the world, The International Trade Administration lends its expertise at every stage of the exporting process by promoting and facilitating exports and investment into the United States; administering Anti-Dumping and Countervailing Duties orders; and removing, reducing, or preventing foreign trade barriers.

U.S. exports totaled $2.33 trillion in 2017, accounting for 12 percent of U.S. gross domestic product. Exports supported an estimated 10.7 million jobs nationwide in 2016, according to the most recent statistics from the International Trade Administration.

About the "E" Awards

In 1961, President John F. Kennedy signed an executive order reviving the World War II "E" symbol of excellence to honor and provide recognition to America's exporters. A criterion for the award is based on four years of successive export growth in one or more international markets. For more information about the "E" Awards and the benefits of exporting, visit www.export.gov.

About United Franchise Group

"The Global Leader for Entrepreneurs." United Franchise Group is a group of affiliated companies and brands. Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group is home to a variety of internationally recognized brands including Signarama, Fully Promoted, Experimac, Jon Smith Subs, Venture X, Accurate Franchising, SuperGreen Solutions, Transworld Business Advisors and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. With over three decades in the franchising industry and more than 1600 franchisees throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs. Visit www.UnitedFranchiseGroup.com for franchising opportunities.

