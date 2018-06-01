United Friends of the Children Honors Kimberly Marteau Emerson, Ambassador John Emerson and Tremale Berger at its 2018 Brass Ring Awards Dinner

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly Marteau Emerson, Ambassador John B. Emerson and Tremale Berger were honored at the United Friends of the Children 15th Annual Brass Ring Awards Dinner, on May 31 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The event raised more than $1 million to support Los Angeles County foster youth.



The Brass Ring Awards Dinner honors individuals whose humanitarianism has put opportunity within the reach of children. United Friends of the Children is guided by the vision to change the face of foster care in Los Angeles with a goal that the youth in their housing and education programs not only survive, but thrive. They are dedicated to supporting 1,400 Los Angeles current and former foster youth annually on their journey towards a successful and independent adulthood.



As recipients of this year's Brass Ring Award, Kimberly Marteau Emerson and Ambassador John B. Emerson, have dedicated their personal and professional lives to public service and changing the outcomes for underserved populations. A long-time member of the United Friends Board, Marteau Emerson, and her husband Ambassador Emerson, are staunch advocates of improving the lives of foster youth. Serving at the highest levels in government service and in the private sector, the Emersons continue to raise awareness about human rights and social justice issues in Los Angeles and internationally. "We are deeply honored to receive the Brass Ring Award. For decades, United Friends of the Children has challenged the status quo and fought on the frontlines to improve the lives of foster youth. We are proud to stand with such an impactful and caring organization," said Kimberly Marteau Emerson.



This year, the Nancy M. Daly Founder's Award will be presented to Tremale Berger, a Board Member and United Friends of the Children program alumnus. A formally trained architect, whose work can be seen throughout Los Angeles, Berger has dedicated himself to pay it forward to those in the foster care system.



"This year's honorees are very close to my heart and mission," says, Dr. Kara Allen Soldati, president & CEO of United Friends of the Children. "The Emersons have dedicated both their personal and professional life to ensuring that marginalized communities are seen, heard, and supported. In addition, Tremale, as a community leader, board member, and program alumnus is a shining example of United Friends' support that has come full circle."



The Brass Ring event is supported in part by CBS, Krishna and Robert Daly Jr., Marianna and David Fisher, Capital Group, Village Road Show Pictures, Richard Merkin, M.D., Warner Bros. Entertainment.



About United Friends of the Children



Founded in 1979 by Nancy Daly, United Friends has transformed the lives and outcomes of thousands of foster youth. United Friends of the Children empowers current and former foster youth on their journey to self-sufficiency through service-enriched education and housing programs, advocacy, and consistent relationships with a community of people who care.