United Front: Newsom, Elected Leaders Must Wake Up to Pending Economic Crisis

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A statement from United Front coalition as #ChooseUs statewide Week of Action ends:

Millions of Californians are being harmed by a triple pandemic of COVID, a severe budget crisis, and ongoing racial injustice. Californians are facing a nearly 15-percent unemployment rate, expiration of unemployment benefits under the CARES Act, and lack of eviction protections that will leave millions of Californians at immediate risk of losing their homes this month.

Californians have never needed decisive action from our leaders more than we do right now. But, through inaction, delays, band-aid fixes, and deferring to the federal government to rescue us, lawmakers are avoiding the necessary and bold solutions we desperately need and abandoning Californians who are struggling to make ends meet. Meanwhile, the state's 154 billionaires collectively have increased their wealth by over $175 billion since the start of the pandemic in March.

Time is running out. When the legislature adjourns for the year in three weeks, Californians in nearly every legislative district will have no unemployment benefits, no protection from being evicted, and no way to take care of basic necessities like food. Black communities and communities of color are even harder hit. We cannot sit idly by while the California legislature deflects and does nothing in the face of the largest crisis since the Great Depression. Our state's leaders know a catastrophe is coming and, instead of making choices to protect the health and wellbeing of millions of Californians, by failing to act, they are choosing to protect billionaire corporations and the wealthy few.

We demand immediate action so millions of people can simply remain in their homes, put food on the table, and take care of their families. California needs to generate new sources of revenue to be able to invest in recovery. Wealthy people and corporations must pay their fair share, especially as their profits skyrocket even amid the pandemic.

Over the past seven days, dozens of organizations representing millions of Californians have taken more than 20 actions across the state to demand that Governor Newsom and lawmakers choose us -- Black, Indigenous people of color and immigrants, essential workers, teachers, students, parents, renters, nurses -- over billionaire corporations. We choose us. We choose California. Governor Newsom and members of the California legislature, who will you choose?

The United Front is comprised of community organizations, labor, policy advocates, academics, and philanthropy leaders representing millions of Californians of every race, religion, and region of the state. Members include: Asian American Pacific Islanders for Civic Empowerment - AAPIforCE, ACCE, AFSCME, California Calls, CAUSE, California Community Foundation, Children's Defense Fund, CHIRLA, Health Access, LAANE, PICO California, Partnership for Working Families, Policy Link, Power California, San Francisco Foundation, SEIU State Council, SEIU 2015, SEIU-USWW, UFCW 770, Unite Here 11, UTLA, Warehouse Workers, Working Partnerships - USA.

SOURCE United Front

Related Links

https://unitedfrontca.org/

