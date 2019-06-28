United Graduate Leads Minnesota Methodists to Speak Out for a More Inclusive Church

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rev. Carol Zaagsma, a pastor in the United Methodist Church and a 2007 graduate of United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities, recently helped lead Minnesota Methodists in speaking out in favor of full inclusion of LGBTQIA+ members in the Methodist Church.

Earlier this year at a special session of the General Conference of the United Methodist Church, Methodists from around the world voted to adopt the Traditional Plan, which upholds a denominational ban on same-sex marriage and the ordination of LGBTQ clergy.

Zaagsma led a grassroots group of UMC members in Minnesota to talk with fellow church members throughout the state about their vision for the future of the denomination. The result was a statement outlining a commitment to "inclusiveness in all aspects of the life of the Church, by embracing the richness of diversity found in sexual orientation, race, physical or mental ability, national origin, marital status, gender identity, ethnicity, economic status, and age." The statement was voted on and adopted at the Minnesota Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church earlier this month.

United has long support full inclusion of LBGTQIA+ persons in their faith traditions. In 1979 Professor James Nelson published Embodiment, a ground-breaking book on sexuality and theology that includes a chapter on "gayness and homosexuality" arguing in favor of full acceptance. This July Rev. Dr. Justin Sabia-Tannis, author of Transgender: Ministry, Theology and Communities of Faith and a leader of academic, religious and LGBTQ organizations, joins United's faculty as assistant professor for social transformation and director for the social transformation programs.

United is an ecumenical seminary with one faculty member and several students and alumni from the United Methodist Church. The school offers an MDiv in Methodist Studies for students who wish to pursue a ministerial role in the UMC.

To learn more about MDiv in Methodist Studies, visit unitedseminary.edu/m-div.

SOURCE United Theological Seminary of The Twin Cities