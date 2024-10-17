United Group Named Accredited Management Organization (AMO) of The Year by the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM®)

TROY, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Plus Property Management, LLC, AMO® (UPPM), the management arm of The United Group of Companies, Inc. has been named the "Accredited Management Organization (AMO) of The Year" by the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM®).

IREM® named UPPM the AMO of the Year during the 2024 Real Estate Management Excellence (REME) International Awards in Indianapolis, Indiana. UPPM was also a finalist for REME's Innovator Award which highlighted United Group's award-winning lifestyle program the Senior Umbrella Network (SUN Program).

"I am honored and humbled to have my property management company, United Plus Property Management, LLC, chosen as the Best Accredited Management Organization ("AMO") in the country by the Institute of Real Estate Management ("IREM")," Michael Uccellini, United Group's President and CEO said. "United founded the Albany Chapter of IREM and has been a staunch supporter and participant in IREM locally, regionally, and nationally. IREM is an amazing organization for the property management industry and its educational offerings are second to none."

2024 marks the second year UPPM has been named AMO of the Year by IREM®. The management company also earned the title in 2019 after earning its AMO® accreditation in 2018.

"United takes full advantage of IREM's educational offerings and has many Certified Property Managers ("CPMs") and Accredited Resident Managers ("ARMs") on its staff. United's passion for education, cutting edge technology, and efficiencies in systems and programs is a continuous, transformational effort on a monthly and annual basis to deliver the best-in-class property and asset management to our owners, residents and tenants," Michael Uccellini said.

According to IREM®, the AMO of the Year award recognizes an AMO firm that works to advance the real estate management profession, provide outstanding service to clients, tenants, and residents, bolsters employee participation in IREM activities, support employee professional development on industry-specific knowledge, and more.

To learn more about the IREM® REME Awards, click here.

About The United Group of Companies, Inc.

United Group is a full-service, vertically integrated leader in real estate development and management with over 50 years of industry expertise. This expertise includes over 25,000 units developed and acquired, $4 Billion+ in completed projects, 2,000+ units in development and construction, and over 28,000 units managed. Our mission is to develop vibrant communities where our residents and commercial tenants of all ages, backgrounds, and interests- feel welcome, connected, and supported. We take pride in our award-winning lifestyle programs, firmly believing that where you live and work should be an experience that enriches and improves your life. We provide a place to call home and a space where businesses thrive in each community we serve. Our commitment to innovation sets us apart, ensuring that our investors, partners, and residents experience the true United difference.

