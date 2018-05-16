UnitedHealthcare's Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit

The Summit brings together the nation's prominent Medicare Advantage experts, as well as plans, providers, patients and government officials, to discuss both timely policy issues that affect 20 million beneficiaries enrolled in Medicare Advantage and opportunities and for the future.

Prior to becoming head of the $160 billion division of UnitedHealth Group, Nelson served as CEO of UnitedHealthcare's Medicare & Retirement business, the nation's largest organization dedicated to seniors and Medicare beneficiaries. Before coming to UnitedHealthcare, Steve was president of the Eastern Region and Senior Products Division at HealthNet and served for 10 years in executive roles at the Henry Ford Health System.

As health care continues to take up a larger part of the overall economy, as the push toward paying for value, greater emphasis on managed care and the success of Medicare Advantage, the private-public option in Medicare — are taking a stronger hold.

Nelson's presentation, entitled "Redefining the Health Care Experience … One Person at a Time" will be delivered during the opening session of the Summit. His presentation outlines how evolving expectations of our aging population is leading to changes to the health care system to make it work better for everyone.

"Something deeper and more lasting is taking place in how older Americans use their federal health benefits," said Nelson recently. "More people are recognizing the value of Medicare Advantage – from care coordination between their health plan and doctors to predictable costs that make it easier to manage their personal budgets."

"At BMA, we believe Medicare Advantage is creating the future of high-quality, affordable health care for Medicare," said Allyson Y. Schwartz, BMA President and CEO. "Advances in technology and care delivery, particularly where the public and private sectors are working together is leading to better access, better quality, better cost and ultimately, better care. We are pleased that Mr. Nelson will talk about these changes and how everyone benefits from these innovations."

