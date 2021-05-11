United Heartland Again Named Top Workplace by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

NEW BERLIN, Wis., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 11th consecutive year, United Heartland has been named to the list of Top Midsize Workplaces in southeastern Wisconsin by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Companies were measured on qualities including leadership, career opportunities, workplace flexibility, compensation, benefits and the impact company policies have on innovation and morale.

"It's a tremendous honor to be named a 'Top Workplace' once again," said Justin Bealhen, vice president Field Operations for United Heartland. "We are extremely proud of our incredible teammates – they made it happen. Their ability to maintain the continuity, collaboration and culture of the team through the most extreme circumstances of the pandemic speaks to the strength of our people. First-in-class customer service is our highest priority and an exceptional work environment helps our employees provide service that separates us from the competition. The end-result is highly satisfied customers and agents."

Licensed in all 50 states, United Heartland is a leading workers' compensation carrier with a customized approach to loss control, claims management and underwriting. The company focuses on six key business segments – education, health care, long-term care, manufacturing, non-profits/social services and wholesale/retail.

The Top Workplaces Award recognizes 25 large companies with 500 or more employees, 50 midsize companies with 150 to 499 employees and 75 small companies of 50 to 149 employees.

United Heartland is the marketing name for United Wisconsin Insurance Company, a member of AF Group. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.

