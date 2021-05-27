United Heartland Insurance Names Ben Richeson Kansas City Regional Director

"We are thrilled to welcome Ben to this important new role," said Justin Bealhen, vice president of Business Development at United Heartland. "During his tenure at United Heartland, Ben has demonstrated elite levels of leadership, team building, and insurance acumen that will serve him well in this expanded capacity. Kansas City has been an important region to United Heartland, and Ben's leadership will help us continue to build on our commitment to our customers."

Richeson has more than 10 years of workers' compensation insurance experience. He began with United Heartland in 2015, serving as Regional Claims Manager. Prior to joining United Heartland, he was a unit manager in the workers' compensation division of Travelers Insurance. Richeson also worked for eight years in risk management with the Kansas City Star and John Deere & Company. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Safety Management from the University of Central Missouri and an MBA from the University of St. Mary.

Licensed in all 50 states, United Heartland is a leading workers' compensation carrier with a customized approach to loss control, claims management and underwriting. The company focuses on six key business segments – education, health care, long-term care, manufacturing, non-profits/social services and wholesale/retail.

About United Heartland

United Heartland is the marketing name for United Wisconsin Insurance Company, a member of AF Group. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.

