United Heartland Names Hays Companies of Wisconsin Agency of the Year

NEW BERLIN, Wis., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Heartland, a leading national workers' compensation insurance company, proudly announces Hays Companies of Wisconsin as its 2020 Agency of the Year.

"We are pleased to recognize Hays Companies of Wisconsin as the 2020 United Heartland Agency of the Year award honoree," said Steve Cooper, president of United Heartland and Third Coast Underwriters. "Their high-touch service model mirrors our strong focus and commitment to policyholders and allows us both to maintain an incredibly high standard with our mutual customers. We've developed a great partnership with Hays Companies of Wisconsin and we look forward to working with them for many years to come."

"United Heartland has always been a leading workers' compensation insurer for our office," said Dan Sapiro, president, Hays Companies of Wisconsin. "We know that we can always partner with United Heartland to provide the technical loss control and proactive claims management services that are expected and needed by our clients."

"The Hays Companies of Wisconsin team is clearly committed to their customers and the communities they serve," said Tracy Bain, regional director of Business Development for United Heartland. "They understand and sell the United Heartland advantage, which includes superior loss control expertise and claims management for our customers."

Licensed in 50 states, United Heartland is a leading workers' compensation carrier with a customized approach to loss control, claims management and underwriting. The company focuses on six key business segments – education, healthcare, long-term care, manufacturing, non-profits/social services and wholesale/retail.

United Heartland is the marketing name for United Wisconsin Insurance Company, a member of AF Group. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.

