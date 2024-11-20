United Help Ukraine and Accendum to Co-Host Inaugural Cyber Defense Virtual Conference

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Help Ukraine, United Cyber Defense, and Accendum are proud to announce the first Cyber Defense Virtual Conference, scheduled for December 5-6, 2024. This event brings together the world's leading cyber defense experts, including those safeguarding Ukraine, for an intensive two-day session on the evolving landscape of cybersecurity and the strategies required to protect both national and organizational security.

In a digital era marked by unprecedented threats, this conference offers IT security professionals, government agencies, public institutions, and corporate security teams the chance to gain practical, actionable insights directly from global cyber defenders. With cyberattacks intensifying amidst the war in Ukraine, the lessons learned here are relevant to organizations worldwide. This conference offers a structured learning journey covering six essential topics to deepen attendees' expertise and readiness for future cyber challenges.

Conference Agenda Highlights

General Defense: Overview and Context

Understand the foundational principles of defense strategies and the critical role of cybersecurity against rising global threats, especially in contexts shaped by warfare.

Analyze the ever-shifting cyber threat landscape and its challenges to governments, universities, and corporations. Experts will address how current global conflicts and wars, including the ongoing war in Ukraine , impact the intensity and nature of cyberattacks across sectors.

Learn best practices for swift incident response and how to fortify resilience within organizations to ensure operational continuity, even amid persistent and state-sponsored attacks.

Explore strategies to protect financial institutions from heightened fraud risks, economic sabotage, and cyber threats. Attendees will receive insights into safeguarding the most vulnerable aspects of financial security.

Discover the growing importance of cybersecurity education, especially in regions affected by war and conflict, to cultivate awareness and prepare a new generation of professionals for a high-risk environment.

Examine the role of AI-driven defense systems, threat intelligence, and other innovations that are transforming cybersecurity. Experts will discuss how these technologies are being deployed to defend against advanced threats in war-affected areas like Ukraine .

Gain perspective on Ukraine's pivotal role in global cybersecurity. Attendees will hear about how the nation's experiences in cyber warfare are influencing international defense strategies and shaping partnerships for a resilient future.

Insights from Conference Leaders

Dr. Volodymyr Tkach, Founder and CEO of Accendum, notes, "This conference is designed for cybersecurity and technology professionals at all levels. We're bringing together world-class experts to share strategies that will empower organizations of all sizes to build stronger cyber defenses among allies."

Maryna Baydyuk, President and Executive Director of United Help Ukraine, adds, "Our Cyber Defense Conference demonstrates the resilience of Ukraine and our global partners. As we confront new challenges due to the ongoing invasion, this conference will empower attendees with critical knowledge applicable around the world."

Support a Vital Cause

All conference proceeds will support United Help Ukraine's mission, delivering humanitarian aid to Ukraine's people and first responders. Register to learn from the best and make an impact on a cause that extends beyond borders.

Event Details

December 5 - 6, 2024

US/Canada: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. (EST)

Ukraine: 17:00 - 21:00 (GMT +2)

Tickets and Sponsorships are available by visiting: ucdconf.com

For Additional Information, Please Contact:

Dr. Volodymyr Tkach: [email protected] or

David Bakelman: [email protected] / 404-623-5415

About United Help Ukraine

Founded in 2014, United Help Ukraine (UHU) is a US-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to provide the people of Ukraine with critical support, enabling them to survive in the face of adversity, defend and regain their sovereign territory, and rebuild and thrive in the future. UHU has provided over $73.5 million in humanitarian, medical, psychological, and other assistance to those harmed by Russia's unprovoked aggression and advocates for a free, democratic, and independent Ukraine. More than 94 cents of every dollar go to UHU programs and services. unitedhelpukraine.org

About Accendum, LLC

U.S. based Accendum is a cyber security and AI research company driven by a shared commitment to excellence and a passion for advancing technology. It is on the forefront of cyber security research and development offering a wide range of IT solutions, including network design, infrastructure optimization and software development. accendum.com

SOURCE United Help Ukraine