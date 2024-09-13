UNITED HELP UKRAINE CELEBRATES 10 YEARS WITH INAUGURAL GALAS

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Help Ukraine (UHU) is marking a decade of impactful humanitarian work with Gala celebrations in New York City on September 14th and Washington, DC on September 28th. These Galas will highlight ten years of achievements, honor partners and supporters, and feature a prestigious awards ceremony. Since 2014, UHU has provided over $69.5 million in assistance to the people of Ukraine affected by Russia's invasion.

Actress, spokesperson, and auctioneer Janice Hamilton will serve as the Mistress of Ceremonies. Honorees will include Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova, US Congressman Jamie Raskin, Mitzi Purdue, and partners at Razom for Ukraine.

Guests will enjoy a cocktail reception, a photography exhibit by Allan Mestel, fine dining, a live auction, and entertainment including performances by DJ Daria Kolomiec and viral Ukrainian singer Valeriia Vovk in both cities. NYC will showcase opera singer Stefan Szkafarowsky and pianist Lyubov Shmotolokha, while DC will highlight the entertainment company Freckled Sky, TRI.Direction, and the Gerdan Folk Ensemble.

President & Executive Director Maryna Baydyuk says, "As we mark our 10-year anniversary, we reflect on the profound impact of our work and that of our wider community, particularly during Russia's full-scale invasion. After a decade of helping people and saving lives, UHU remains committed to supporting Ukraine's courageous people and working towards a prosperous and independent future."

About United Help Ukraine

Founded in 2014, United Help Ukraine (UHU) is a US-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to provide the people of Ukraine with critical support, enabling them to survive in the face of adversity, defend and regain their sovereign territory, and rebuild and thrive in the future. UHU provides humanitarian, medical, psychological, and other assistance to those harmed by Russia's unprovoked aggression and advocates for a free, democratic, and independent Ukraine.

Website: unitedhelpukraine.org

#UHU10GALA

For media inquiries & post-event assets – Orest Mahlay: [email protected]

For other questions about the Galas – David Bakelman: [email protected]

SOURCE United Help Ukraine