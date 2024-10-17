Launched in March 2024, new digital feature better matches aircraft size with wheelchair dimensions and has helped boost overall customer satisfaction scores by nearly four points

New collaboration with United Spinal Association expected to further strengthen overall accessibility initiatives at world's largest airline

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 20,000 customers who travel with wheelchairs have already used United's industry-first digital sizing tool since it launched in March 2024, with feedback from those customers helping contribute to a nearly four-point improvement in customer satisfaction scores compared to a year earlier.

As part of today's announcement and as another way to further improve the travel experience for customers with disabilities, United also began a new collaboration with United Spinal Association to help advise and support the carrier.

United Helps 20,000+ Customers Find Right Aircraft for their Wheelchair with Industry-First Digital Sizing Tool

"The early success of our digital sizing tool is an encouraging development in our ongoing efforts to find more ways to improve the travel experience for customers of all abilities," said David Kinzelman, Chief Customer Officer for United. "We look forward to working together with United Spinal to explore even more impactful solutions in the future; collaborating with their community of experts and harnessing their valuable feedback will help us better meet the specific needs of our customers who use wheelchairs."

Earlier this year, United launched the new digital tool on its app and united.com, making it easier for customers who use wheelchairs to find flights that can best accommodate the specific dimensions of their personal mobility device. The airline also announced that customers may seek a refund of the fare difference if a customer needs to pay more for a flight that can accommodate their wheelchair. Customers seeking a refund of the fare difference will need to follow United's process; United will promptly ensure they receive the difference in fare after review.

"I am thrilled about this collaboration with United Airlines," said Vincenzo Piscopo, Chief Executive Officer and President of United Spinal Association. "I commend their commitment to making the travel experience more accessible for people with disabilities and their decision to choose United Spinal Association as a partner in this journey. This partnership demonstrates that accessible travel is a reality, and every step forward brings us closer to a more inclusive travel experience for the disability community. I hope to see continued improvements not only from United Airlines but also throughout the entire travel industry."

In addition to the digital sizing tool, United has made several product and policy changes recently to improve the experience for people with disabilities:

Providing ramp agents mobile technology that indicates when a wheelchair is on a flight to help ensure they are better prepared to receive and load it. The technology also inhibits ramp agents from closing out a flight until they acknowledge that they've loaded all wheelchairs.

that indicates when a wheelchair is on a flight to help ensure they are better prepared to receive and load it. The technology also inhibits ramp agents from closing out a flight until they acknowledge that they've loaded all wheelchairs. In 2023, United was the first U.S. airline to add Braille to aircraft interiors, helping millions of travelers with visual disabilities more easily navigate the cabin independently. United expects to outfit its entire mainline fleet with Braille by the end of 2026.

to aircraft interiors, helping millions of travelers with visual disabilities more easily navigate the cabin independently. United expects to outfit its entire mainline fleet with Braille by the end of 2026. The United mobile app makes it easier to use for people with visual disabilities with increased color contrast, more space between graphics and reordering how information is displayed and announced to better integrate with the screen reader technologies like VoiceOver and TalkBack.

makes it easier to use for people with visual disabilities with increased color contrast, more space between graphics and reordering how information is displayed and announced to better integrate with the screen reader technologies like VoiceOver and TalkBack. United's Inflight Seatback Entertainment screens offer a wide range of accessible features such as closed captioning, text-to-speech controls, magnification, explore-by-touch capabilities, audio described movies, and adjustable and high-contrast text and color correction. As part of United Next, the airline's historic growth plan, the carrier expects to take delivery of about 700 new narrow and widebody aircraft by the end of 2032, all of which will include the latest in seatback screen entertainment options.

offer a wide range of accessible features such as closed captioning, text-to-speech controls, magnification, explore-by-touch capabilities, audio described movies, and adjustable and high-contrast text and color correction. As part of United Next, the airline's historic growth plan, the carrier expects to take delivery of about 700 new narrow and widebody aircraft by the end of 2032, all of which will include the latest in seatback screen entertainment options. Through Bridge, United's Business Resource Group for people of all abilities, employees help create a workplace environment where all can strive to achieve their maximum potential and support our commitment to being an ally for customers with disabilities.

