UNITED HOMES GROUP, INC. (UHG) MERGER INVESTIGATION ANNOUNCEMENT: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates Whether the Buyout of United Homes Group, Inc. for $1.18 Per Share is Fair to Shareholders

The deal price of $1.18 per share reflects a discount of over 50% to United Homes Group, Inc.'s closing stock price the day before the merger announcement.

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the sale of United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UHG) to Stanley Martin Homes, LLC for $1.18 per share in cash. The deal price is more than 50% below the stock's closing price the day before the merger was announced on February 23, 2026.

The investigation concerns whether United Homes and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for United Homes shareholders; (2) conduct a fair sales process free of any conflicts of interests; and (3) disclose all material information for United Homes shareholders to evaluate the transaction.

On behalf of shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits.

