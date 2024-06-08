United Imaging Prepares to Ship its 30,000th Unit Globally, a uMI Panorama GS, from Houston for U.S. Installation

The uMI Panorama GS is among the all-digital Molecular Imaging systems United Imaging is featuring at SNMMI in Toronto

SHANGHAI, June 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global leader in advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, is on the brink of a significant milestone as it approaches its 30,000th global unit installed. This milestone, set to be achieved with the installation of a uMI Panorama GS PET/CT system in the U.S. this summer, underscores United Imaging's investment in the American market and in the 60+ countries in which it operates. The uMI Panorama GS will be showcased at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) meeting in Toronto.

Jeffrey M. Bundy, Ph.D., CEO of United Imaging in the U.S., commented, "In our sixth year in the North American market, to achieve not only this global milestone, but a number of firsts we're very proud of, reflects the very significant investment we're making for customers in all parts of the country – from the first mobile digital PET/CT that is a leader in reaching patients everywhere (our uMI 550), to the first whole-body system to break the 200 ps timing barrier (the uMI Panorama GS). We will continue to break down traditional barriers in the industry in ways that matter to hospitals and imaging centers, wherever they are located. We've proven time after time that we can and we will deliver more firsts that change the market direction and improve patient care."

The uMI Panorama GS, the flagship of the uMI Panorama family, boasts a 148 cm axial field of view (FOV), enabling streamlined whole-body imaging alongside enhanced patient comfort and advanced research and clinical capabilities.

uMI Panorama GS has the potential to expand clinical applications and research horizons, facilitating the study of new radiopharmaceuticals and advancing translational research. Notably, the system enables dynamic imaging, allowing for the simultaneous visualization of multiple organs in a single bed position. Key features of the uMI Panorama family also include a common detector platform with a new internally-designed ASIC chip, achieving the highest NEMA NU 2-2018 PET spatial resolution of 2.9 mm*, and an AI-empowered workflow facilitated by the uAI Vision 3D camera. Additionally, the system boasts a high-end 160-slice fully loaded CT.

Another notable member of the uMI Panorama family is a wide-bore PET/CT system also featuring a NEMA resolution of 2.9 mm, a 35-cm axial FOV, and a 189 ps** timing resolution. This system has already been installed at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah, among other places.

Additionally, United Imaging at SNMMI will feature the uNeuroEXPLORER (NX), a groundbreaking dedicated brain PET/CT scanner, developed in collaboration with Yale and UC Davis. The NX was innovated to push forward the brain PET protocols and applications and stands as the most advanced DOI-TOF PET/CT scanner globally.

SNMMI attendees are invited to engage with United Imaging's advancements in molecular imaging at Booth #1325. The company will host a lunch symposium on Monday, June 10, featuring presentations on topics ranging from total body PET/CT to recent PET/MR experiences, providing an invaluable opportunity to explore the future of healthcare technology.

*Data on file

** Based on public acceptance measurements. Li, Guiyu, et al. "Performance Evaluation of the uMI Panorama PET/CT System in Accordance with the National Electrical Manufacturers Association NU 2-2018 Standard." Journal of Nuclear Medicine (2024).

SOURCE United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.