UNITED IN SPIRIT: JIM BEAM® AND U.S. SOCCER FEDERATION ANNOUNCE NEW, MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP

CLERMONT, Ky., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Beam, the world's number one bourbon and an enduring American icon, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with the U.S. Soccer Federation as the exclusive spirit sponsor. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both brands, uniting the rich heritage of Jim Beam with the rising popularity of soccer in the U.S. Together, they will ignite the flame of the pitch across the country by creating unifying experiences that bring people together to celebrate.

As Official Partner of U.S. Soccer, Jim Beam will have a year-round presence at select U.S. Women's (USWNT), Men's (USMNT), and Extended National Team matches across the country, including on-field activations and fan events. Embracing the rich traditions cherished by soccer enthusiasts nationwide, Jim Beam is diving headfirst into the vibrant and growing world of U.S. soccer., which will include our National Teams' participation in some of the sport's biggest global events, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup which will be co-hosted by the United States.

"Jim Beam is thrilled to join forces with the U.S. Soccer Federation," said Rashidi Hodari, Managing Director of James B. Beam Distilling Co. "Through this partnership we aim to unite those who love the game worldwide, empowering them to passionately express and exchange their adoration. At Jim Beam, we value new connections that are formed when people can experience moments together, that's why we're committed to enhancing and fostering a sense of community across the country. We look forward to raising a glass to the passionate fans of the U.S. Soccer Federation at matches across the country."

To kick off the partnership, Jim Beam will host a celebratory block party in Orlando, FL, ahead of the U.S. Men's National Team match against five-time world champion Brazil on June 12, 2024. Throughout the year, Jim Beam and U.S. Soccer's block parties will transform vibrant neighborhoods across the country into electrifying festivals celebrating Jim Beam and game days. Each event will be a pre-match celebration for both the Men's and Women's National Teams, pulsating with passion, live music, interactive games, delicious food, and the finest American Whiskey, Jim Beam.

"U.S. Soccer is thrilled to welcome Suntory Global Spirits as its Official Spirits Partner during this incredibly exciting runway for our sport," said Dan Gaiman, Sr. Vice President of Partnership Development & Strategy at U.S. Soccer. "Jim Beam is an iconic brand that brings people together and we're looking forward to collaborating to further enhance the U.S. Soccer fan experience."

To learn more about Jim Beam and U.S. Soccer, visit www.jimbeam.com and ussoccer.com , or follow @jimbeamofficial and @ussoccer on Instagram.

About Jim Beam® Bourbon

Jim Beam is the world's best-selling bourbon, crafted by seven generations of family distillers since 1795. Fred Noe, Jim Beam's 7th Generation Master Distiller, has stayed true to the family recipe that's been passed down through generations. The Jim Beam portfolio of products includes Jim Beam Bourbon, Jim Beam Black, Jim Beam Double Oak, Jim Beam Devil's Cut, Jim Beam Flavors, and Jim Beam Rye among other offerings. For more information, go to www.jimbeam.com @jimbeamofficial on Instagram and @jimbeam on Twitter.

About Suntory Global Spirits

As a world leader in premium spirits, Suntory Global Spirits inspires the brilliance of life, by creating rich experiences for people, in harmony with nature. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam® and Maker's Mark®; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Suntory Global Spirits also produces leading brands such as Tres Generaciones® and El Tesoro® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, and is a world leader in Ready-To-Drink cocktails, with brands like -196 and On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, Suntory Global Spirits is driven by its core values of Growing for Good, Yatte Minahare and Giving Back to Society. The company's Proof Positive sustainability strategy includes ambitious goals and investments to drive sustainable change and have a positive impact on the planet, consumers and communities. Headquartered in New York City, Suntory Global Spirits is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information, visit www.suntoryglobalspirits.com and www.drinksmart.com.

About the U.S. Soccer Federation

Founded in 1913, U.S. Soccer has been the official governing body of the sport in the United States for more than 100 years. As U.S. Soccer looks toward the future amid an unprecedented moment of opportunity, it has aligned its efforts around five strategic pillars: Grow the game by increasing youth and adult participation and accessibility to the sport; Foster best playing environments through quality of referees and coaches, and commitment to participant safety; Develop winning teams through solidified pathways and success of professional leagues; Grow the soccer economy to fuel reinvestment by increasing membership, fandom and commercial success; and Create a world-class organization through revitalized structure and culture, best-in-class talent, progress in DEIB, and more. For more information, visit ussoccer.com/ourvision.

